Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 3: Rani Mukerji’s film finally sees growth, but earns 67% less than Border 2

Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 3: The third instalment of Rani Mukerji‘s cop drama released on 30th January. Even though the film faced strong competition from Border 2, it has managed to stand its ground so far. According to reports in Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 saw a growth in its collections on Sunday. The film earned Rs 7.25 crores, taking its total net India collection to Rs 17.50 crores. While Border 2 collected Rs 54.5 crore on its first Sunday, Mardaani 3 has yet to cross double-digit earnings at the box office.

Worldwide, the Rani Mukerji starrer collected Rs 16.6 crores in two days; its overseas collection on Saturday stood at Rs 4.4 crores. On its first Sunday, the film also witnessed an overall occupancy of 33.29 percent with a total of 2611 shows all over India. Evening shows saw the highest occupancy of 49.80 percent compared to night shows, where the occupancy was 33.10 percent. With 159 shows, Pune witnessed the highest occupancy of 45 percent, followed by Mumbai, where the occupancy was 42.25 percent with 451 shows. With 558 shows, the occupancy for Mardaani 3 in Delhi NCR was 33.75 percent.