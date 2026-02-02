Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 3: Rani Mukerji’s film finally sees growth, but earns 67% less than Border 2
Mardaani 3 box office collection total day 3: Rani Mukerji's film collected Rs 17.50 crores net in India on its opening weekend, as it finally saw growth on Sunday. Film's fate depends on it passing Monday test.
Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 3: The third instalment of Rani Mukerji‘s cop drama released on 30th January. Even though the film faced strong competition from Border 2, it has managed to stand its ground so far. According to reports in Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 saw a growth in its collections on Sunday. The film earned Rs 7.25 crores, taking its total net India collection to Rs 17.50 crores. While Border 2 collected Rs 54.5 crore on its first Sunday, Mardaani 3 has yet to cross double-digit earnings at the box office.
Worldwide, the Rani Mukerji starrer collected Rs 16.6 crores in two days; its overseas collection on Saturday stood at Rs 4.4 crores. On its first Sunday, the film also witnessed an overall occupancy of 33.29 percent with a total of 2611 shows all over India. Evening shows saw the highest occupancy of 49.80 percent compared to night shows, where the occupancy was 33.10 percent. With 159 shows, Pune witnessed the highest occupancy of 45 percent, followed by Mumbai, where the occupancy was 42.25 percent with 451 shows. With 558 shows, the occupancy for Mardaani 3 in Delhi NCR was 33.75 percent.
In its first weekend collection, while Mardaani 3 has performed better than the film’s first part, it slightly trails behind Mardaani 2. Back in 2014, Mardaani had collected Rs 14.38 crores on its opening weekend, and in 2019, Mardaani 2 managed to earn a total of Rs 18.15 crores. While Mardaani 3 is catching up, the film has been receiving lots of appreciation from the industry. Recently, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and many others lauded Rani Mukerji’s strong performance in the film.
Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by YashRaj Films. Other than Rani Mukerji, the film also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in important roles.
