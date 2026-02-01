Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji’s cop drama crosses Rs 10 crore mark despite competition from Border 2
Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 2: On Saturday, Rani Mukerji’s cop drama Mardaani 3 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 27.51%.
Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 2: Despite facing stiff competition from Border 2, Rani Mukerji’s cop drama Mardaani 3 has held its ground at the Indian box office. The film has already crossed the Rs 10 crore net mark in just two days.
Mardaani 3 opened with around Rs 4 crore and witnessed growth on Saturday with an estimated Rs 6 crore, bringing its total India net collection to approximately Rs 10 crore. Reports indicate that the Rani Mukerji-starrer’s worldwide gross now stands at roughly Rs 14.25 crore.
On Saturday, Mardaani 3 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 27.51%. The film began with 10.64% occupancy in the morning shows, improved to 24.56% in the afternoon, gained further momentum in the evening at 31.88%, and peaked strongly during the night shows with 42.96%.
Notably, Mardaani 3 has already surpassed the opening-day figures of the earlier films in the franchise, Mardaani and Mardaani 2. While Mardaani 2 opened at Rs 3.80 crore net, Mardaani collected Rs 3.40 crore net on its first day.
Recently, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram Stories to laud Rani Mukerji for her power-packed performance in Mardaani 3. Akshay shared, “Go watch the “Goddess” of acting in her most powerful avatar. I saw it. I loved it. Don’t miss it! #RaniMukerji.”
Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan also gave Rani a special shout-out. SRK posted via X, “Just from the heart….to my Rani ‘Mardaani’ all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too. @yrf #Mardaani3 #RaniMukerji,” while Gauri Khan shared, “What a strong performance. Rani, you were brilliant in #Mardaani3. Such a gripping film… a must-watch. All the best to everyone who worked on this film!! #RaniMukerji @yrf.”
Nvidia plans to make a "huge" investment into OpenAI, probably its largest ever, CEO Jensen Huang said on Saturday, denying he was unhappy with the ChatGPT maker. The chipmaker in September announced plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI, a deal that would give OpenAI the cash and access it needs to buy advanced chips that are key to maintaining its dominance.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05