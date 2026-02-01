Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji’s cop drama crosses Rs 10 crore mark despite competition from Border 2

Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 2: Despite facing stiff competition from Border 2, Rani Mukerji’s cop drama Mardaani 3 has held its ground at the Indian box office. The film has already crossed the Rs 10 crore net mark in just two days.

Mardaani 3 opened with around Rs 4 crore and witnessed growth on Saturday with an estimated Rs 6 crore, bringing its total India net collection to approximately Rs 10 crore. Reports indicate that the Rani Mukerji-starrer’s worldwide gross now stands at roughly Rs 14.25 crore.

On Saturday, Mardaani 3 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 27.51%. The film began with 10.64% occupancy in the morning shows, improved to 24.56% in the afternoon, gained further momentum in the evening at 31.88%, and peaked strongly during the night shows with 42.96%.