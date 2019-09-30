Mardaani 2 teaser: Rani Mukerji returns in a fiercer avatar

Yash Raj Films on Monday released the teaser of the sequel to Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani. The film will see Rani reprise her role of Superintendent of Police Shivani Shivaji Roy.

The teaser is short and gives away no details about the larger plot of the film. But Mardaani 2 will see Rani’s fearless cop face new challenges. The cop can be seen beating up someone after delivering a stern warning to them.

Rani Mukerji believes that Mardaani 2’s teaser could not have come at a more opportune time. “I am thrilled that the first key communication of Mardaani 2 is happening during Durga Puja that celebrates woman power in its truest and bravest form,” she said.

“Rani as Shivani will be seen in a massive showdown with a 21-year-old villain who is an embodiment of pure evil. He is a dangerous criminal who targets women,” Mardaani 2 director Gopi Puthran added.

Mardaani 2, shot extensively in Kota and various locations in Rajasthan, is set to release on December 13.