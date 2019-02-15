Rani Mukerji to begin shooting for Mardaani 2

Rani Mukerji is gearing up to return as cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the sequel to her 2014 hit film Mardaani, that goes on floors on March 18. As per sources, Rani, who played a Senior Inspector in the previous movie, will now be seen as a Superintendent of Police fighting a vicious battle with a 21-year old merciless villain in its part two.

“Mardaani 2’s shoot starts in Mumbai in March and this will be a short schedule. Rani is raring to go and it will be quite thrilling to see her back in action as Shivani Shivaji Roy. She is taking on a 21-year-old villain who knows no mercy or empathy. It’s an edge-of-the-seat showdown that audiences will surely love,” a source revealed.

Mardaani released months after Rani Mukerji tied the knot with YRF honcho Aditya Chopra. The film had Tahir Raj Bhasin playing the main antagonist.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani was helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and also starred Jisshu Sengupta and Saanand Verma.

Mardaani 2 will also be bankrolled by Chopra’s YRF and will mark the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first film.

Rani Mukerji was last seen in 2018 film Hichki, where she played a teacher suffering from Tourette syndrome. The 40-year-old actor also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero.