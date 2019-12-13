Mardaani 2 and The Body movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Mardaani 2 and The Body movie release LIVE UPDATES Mardaani 2 and The Body movie release LIVE UPDATES

Rani Mukerji’s cop drama Mardaani 2 and Emraan Hashmi-Rishi Kapoor film The Body releases today. While Rani will be seen reprising her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy in the actioner, Emraan and Rishi’s movie is a thriller.

Mardaani 2 has been helmed by Gopi Puthran and has been bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The movie also features Vishal Jethwa, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Shruti Bapna and Deepika Amin in significant parts. The film was announced on December 10 last year, and the principal photography for the movie began on March 27 this year.

“She (Shivani) is there wholeheartedly because Rani is also a no-nonsense person. I speak my heart. I stand up for what I feel is right. And she’s absolutely like me, or I would say I am absolutely like her. Yes, she is inspired by all the women officers that I have met through my research work. But at the end of the day, Shivani is a woman, and she is what all of us are,” Rani had earlier said about her character in Mardaani 2.

“It is physically and mentally draining because these are films inspired by true events. So obviously, it disturbs you. But at the same time, my character Shivani inspires me to be more empowered. And I feel empowered when I play her because she is bringing perpetrators to justice,” Rani added.

Meanwhile, the Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor film The Body will mark the ‘return’ of Rishi Kapoor to films, as the actor will be once again seen on the celluloid post his cancer treatment. The Body is a remake of the Spanish film of the same name, which has also earlier been remade in multiple languages, including Kannada and Korean. Apart from Emraan and Rishi, The Body also features Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika Kumar in pivotal parts.