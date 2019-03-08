Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota movie trailer: The meta action comedy with a ‘cliche Bollywood trailer’

The ‘Bollywood’ trailer of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is out. The makers smartly introduce their film with a disclaimer that states, this is the ‘cliche Bollywood’ trailer for the film and without this, the ‘festival film’ tag will never leave its side.

Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan and Gulshan Devaiah as the hero, heroine and the villain, respectively, the trailer introduces the lead character Surya, who has a rare disorder called congenital insensitivity to pain which means that he feels no pain. Hence, the title Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Watch the trailer of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota here:

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’s lead character is a man who can feel no pain, and we are shown this condition was diagnosed when Surya was a little boy. Through many experiments, his father, played by Mahesh Manjrekar, gives him a few tricks to survive which includes always staying hydrated.

The trailer of the quirky film even gets quite meta towards the end. RSVP Movies, the makers, even take a jibe at their own film Uri in the end. As the hero yells out, ‘How’s the Josh?’ and no one responds, he goes on to say, ”High sir’ bolna hai aapko’ (You have to say ‘High sir’).

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota received a standing ovation at MAMI 2018. The film also won the Midnight Madness Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Written and directed by Vasan Bala, the action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota releases on March 21.