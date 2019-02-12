Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota to release on March 21

RSVP’s next film titled Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to hit the theaters on March 21.

The makers announced the released date on their official social media handle and tweeted, “Yeh mard ka ek hi formula hai – paani toh peete hi rehna chahiye! Aa raha hai 21st March ko cinemas mein. #MardKoDardNahiHota @Abhimannyu_D @radhikamadan01 @Vasan_Bala @JimitTrivedi06 @gulshandevaiah @manjrekarmahesh @RonnieScrewvala @ZeeMusicCompany”

The film premiered at 2018 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and won the People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness. It was also screened at MAMI 2018 where it was appreciated with a standing ovation.

The plot of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota revolves around a man who has a rare condition, congenital insensitivity to pain, hence the title. The film’s title translates to ‘the man who feels no pain’.

The trailer opens with a young guy talking about how his dream in life is different from everyone else’s. While everyone else wants to be a pilot, a doctor, the Prime Minister or something along these lines, he wants to fight and stop all the chain snatchers in his city. Just then, a bulb drops on his head and he starts to bleed. It is then revealed that he suffers from a rare disease called congenital insensitivity to pain, which means he can literally feel no pain.

The lead role is being played by Abhimanyu Dassani, who is the son of Bollywood actor Bhagyashree.

Written and directed by Vasan Bala, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP. The film also stars Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi.