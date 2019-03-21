Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, starring debutant Abhimanyu Dasani and actor Radhika Madan, has hit screens. The action-comedy, directed by Vasan Bala, premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival and won the prestigious People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award. It was also screened at the 20th edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival where it received a standing ovation.

The film revolves around a boy Surya who is immune to pain and wishes to punish chain snatchers. It also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles. Its trailer has been received well by the Indian audience and the early reviews of the film suggest that it’s worth a watch.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is the second feature of Vasan Bala and the first to get a theatrical release, after his 2012 Peddlers which never saw the light of the day even after being lauded at the Cannes Film Festival.

Produced by Ronnie Screwala under the banner of RSVP, the film is expected to pull the youth of the nation to the theaters. It is expected to earn Rs 1-2 crore on opening day.