Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani: Humbled to receive phone calls from people who inspire me

Actor Abhimanyu Dassani made his debut in movies with Vasan Bala’s action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. &picturesHD is all set to air the film on Saturday at 8 pm. Before the TV premiere, indianexpress.com caught up with Abhimanyu who tells us how the film has helped his work get international recognition.

How satisfied are you with the journey of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota?

The recognition and the love that I have received for my first film has been phenomenal. It is extremely humbling and encouraging to receive phone calls from people who inspire you. This film has helped me get the conviction that I am doing something right with my life and that I need to keep doing that and work harder. I want to better myself every single day, so I am better tomorrow than I am today.

What is your biggest learning from Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota?

What this film was supposed to do for me, it already has. But more importantly, what I have learnt in this journey is that I have surrounded myself with good people, the right kind of people. These people are so passionate about their craft, I am grateful that I started out on my journey with them. Vasan sir has been my everything, he has taught me about patience and persistence and that your hard work will take you a long way in life – today, tomorrow or day after. I just have to keep at it, work hard and things will happen.

What’s next?

There are three things that a first film is “supposed” to do for you. It is supposed to get you an award, it is supposed to get you your next film and it is supposed to make you famous. For me, fame is not something that I care about. I have received my first award at the International Film Festival of Macau. That made me the first ever debutant in the history of Indian cinema to win an award for best actor internationally. My next project is exciting, but I can’t reveal anything about it now, and I can’t wait to announce it.

Your performance in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been appreciated. But did the thought of making a debut with a ‘big film’ ever cross your mind?

This film has gone to fifteen international film festivals and has been awarded multiple times. Isn’t this a big film already? I have found a great mentor in Vasan sir. I can sit down with him and discuss every time I think something is interesting. So that’s exactly the first film I dreamt of.