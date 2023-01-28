scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

Maratha Mandir screens Pathaan and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at the same time, fan says ‘Only Shah Rukh Khan could do this…’

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is being shown at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir along with his 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

pathaan maratha mandirA poster of Pathaan and DDLJ at Maratha Mandir. (Photo: Pooja Dadlani/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Maratha Mandir screens Pathaan and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at the same time, fan says ‘Only Shah Rukh Khan could do this…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Pathaan fever has taken over the world and fans of Shah Rukh Khan cannot hold their excitement as the film is breaking all the records. Mumbai’s popular single-screen cinema Maratha Mandir has also joined the celebrations around Pathaan’s release. It is now screening Pathaan and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge simultaneously.

Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani shared a picture from outside Maratha Mandir which has put up the posters of both, Pathaan and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Along with the picture she wrote, “Between these two pictures.. all of us have had a journey to cherish. @iamsrk’s journey… And just in case you don’t get tickets for Pathaan… you know what to watch!!”

Also read |DDLJ at Maratha Mandir: India’s love story with a movie still on the big screen after 27 years

For the unversed, Maratha Mandir is the single-screen cinema hall in Mumbai which has been screening Shah Rukh’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ever since its release in 1995. The cinema hall still sees many hardcore SRK fans watching the film with as much love and adulation.

Also read |Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan fills the widening cracks in battered Bollywood with gold, Siddharth Anand’s film is a tribute to his stardom

Reacting to Dadlani’s post on Instagram, many fans of the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood showered him with love. Kanika Dhillon and Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis on the post. One of the comments read, “This is so incredible, made me tear up. I am so happy and grateful to have experienced the frenzy during DDLJ and now for Pathaan. Saw it yesterday in theatre in the US. It’s amazing. SRK is magical and the first and forever love of millions like me.” Another fan of the actor wrote, “Only Shah Rukh Khan could do this…” A fan also wrote, “For those saying SRK got back his throne. Guys it was always his, he just reminded the world.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Ramcharitmanas of Tulsidas, and criticism of the holy book
Ramcharitmanas of Tulsidas, and criticism of the holy book

Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand, earned approximately Rs 130 crore in the domestic market its first two days and on the third day, its collection is expected to be somewhere around Rs 35-36 crore. This number is bound to go higher over the weekend.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 10:14 IST
Next Story

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey’s brother Nirmal dies after heart attack

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close