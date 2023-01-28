Maratha Mandir screens Pathaan and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at the same time, fan says ‘Only Shah Rukh Khan could do this…’

Pathaan fever has taken over the world and fans of Shah Rukh Khan cannot hold their excitement as the film is breaking all the records. Mumbai’s popular single-screen cinema Maratha Mandir has also joined the celebrations around Pathaan’s release. It is now screening Pathaan and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge simultaneously.

Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani shared a picture from outside Maratha Mandir which has put up the posters of both, Pathaan and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Along with the picture she wrote, “Between these two pictures.. all of us have had a journey to cherish. @iamsrk’s journey… And just in case you don’t get tickets for Pathaan… you know what to watch!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Dadlani Gurnani (@poojadadlani02)

For the unversed, Maratha Mandir is the single-screen cinema hall in Mumbai which has been screening Shah Rukh’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ever since its release in 1995. The cinema hall still sees many hardcore SRK fans watching the film with as much love and adulation.

Reacting to Dadlani’s post on Instagram, many fans of the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood showered him with love. Kanika Dhillon and Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis on the post. One of the comments read, “This is so incredible, made me tear up. I am so happy and grateful to have experienced the frenzy during DDLJ and now for Pathaan. Saw it yesterday in theatre in the US. It’s amazing. SRK is magical and the first and forever love of millions like me.” Another fan of the actor wrote, “Only Shah Rukh Khan could do this…” A fan also wrote, “For those saying SRK got back his throne. Guys it was always his, he just reminded the world.”

Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand, earned approximately Rs 130 crore in the domestic market its first two days and on the third day, its collection is expected to be somewhere around Rs 35-36 crore. This number is bound to go higher over the weekend.