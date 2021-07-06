Many faces of Ranveer Singh: From 83 to Cirkus, a look at his characters to watch out for

As the story goes, Karan Johar was not on board with producer Aditya Chopra’s decision to launch Ranveer Singh in Band Baaja Baraat. He felt Ranveer was no ‘hero material’. Karan made his reservations known to Aditya as well but the YRF chief decided to stick to his decision. The rest, as they say, is history.

The audiences accepted Band Baaja Baraat and Ranveer with open arms. His Bittu Sharma became an overnight sensation and the actor never looked back. He has been called a director’s delight, an eccentric and a maverick in the past decade, and has done roles to justify those titles. There was the mainstream Simmba and the quirky Khilji (Padmavat), Lootera’s understated Varun and Gully Boy’s underdog Murad.

Ranveer, who turns 36 today, has been consciously collaborating on projects where he had something different to offer with every outing. His offerings are scintillating and diverse, and his films are a testimony to his versatility.

The future looks equally interesting. The actor has an interesting mix waiting for the audience once the pandemic subsides and cinemas reopen for business.

Here is a list of all of Ranveer’s character details from his upcoming films that are awaiting theatrical release.

83

Ranveer Singh hits it out of the park as Kapil Dev in 83, at least from how much we’ve seen of him in this Kabir Khan’s sports biopic that we have been waiting for from the last two years.The Bollywood superstar is all set to showcase ‘Haryana Hurricane’ in this sports biography based on former Indian captain’s life and cricketing career.

The actor has won the nation’s heart once he revealed his look and the famous Natraj shot. Needless to say, Ranveer looks the part, and the credit also goes to makeup artists who have created the look which is faithful to the real thing. The actor’s superstar wife, actor Deepika Padukone plays Romi Dev in the film.

Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi has been delayed for months now due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With over a year gone by since its initial release date, the filmmakers are still figuring out the perfect way to bring it to the audiences. An action-packed cop drama, which is broadly an Akshay Kumar’s outing, the film introduced the third cop in Rohit Shetty’s universe after Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in Simmba and Singham respectively.

The film is the fourth installment of Shetty’s cop universe and stars Akshay Kumar as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi. However, in this superstar blockbuster that is ready to hit the theatres, we will see Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameo appearances. Ranveer will reprise his role as Sangram “Simmba” Bhalerao, a corrupt police officer hailing from the same town as (Ajay Devgn’s) Singham, who is forced to lead a more righteous path after tragedy strikes his near and dear ones.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Yash Raj Film’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar will see Ranveer playing a Gujarati man. In the first look poster, that he revealed back in December last year, it was clear the actor has shed weight for the role. A Gujarati businessman, played by a Sindhi businessman’s son, what a fantastic character will this be to watch on the big screen!

His moustache, clothes and hairstyle make him look exactly like an innocent man from the interiors of Gujarat. In the first look poster, we see a group of women standing behind him, with veils covering their face, and according to the film’s team, Ranveer’s character Jayeshbhai is out to protect women and work towards their empowerment.

Cirkus

Cirkus marks Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s second collaboration after their blockbuster outing Simmba (2018). The film features Ranveer in his career’s first double role and the female leads of the film are Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.

Cirkus, an out and out comedy, will be Ranveer’s first without the added tadka of action. The film, which Ranveer recently wrapped up, is said to be an official adaptation of 1982 film Angoor, is scheduled for a December 31 release.

Anniyan Hindi remake

Ranveer is collaborating with Tamil filmmaker S Shiva for the Hindi adaption of 2005 superhit Anniyan. The project promises to be one of the most anticipated pan-Indian cinematic events in recent times. Anniyan, a psychological thriller will see Ranveer play the title role, originally played by Vikram.

We have already seen Ranveer play characters which have required him to bring out his fierce, aggressive side, and it’ll be interesting to see what Ranveer has to offer in this S Shiva’s Hindi debut, that he has not offered in his past filmography. This is the first time the actor has committed to an official adaptation in his decade old acting career.