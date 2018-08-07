Many experience heartbreaks purposely to become better actors: Karan Johar

Karan Johar’s last directorial feature film venture was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Karan Johar’s last directorial feature film venture was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Karan Johar, who has helmed romantic dramas like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, says many actors, who emote volumes through their eyes on screen, are able to do so because they have been through failed relationships.

“I think actors who haven’t had broken hearts, don’t perform the way they should. I feel if you are a good actor, you must have had a broken heart. It’s not possible otherwise for you to depict a certain kind of emotion on celluloid,” said Karan.

“Sometimes your eyes do depict your heart story. Many of them whose eyes speak volumes, they’ve been through that journey in life. You know when the actor hasn’t been through this and is merely touching the surface. There’s no feel, because feel comes from history,” Karan said during the launch of the second season of his radio show Calling Karan.

Also present at the launch were Imtiaz Ali, Neha Dhupia and Rannvijay Singha. As Karan gave his two cents on actors and heartbreaks, Imtiaz quickly added, “We also know that some actors are trying to go through that experience (heartbreak) to become better actors.”

To which Karan Johar replied, “Many times they do that purposely. Traumatise themselves so that they perform better.”

