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‘Had to sacrifice everything’: Manushi Chhillar recalls NEET paper leak nightmare
Beauty queen-turned-actor Manushi Chhillar recently recalled having to retake the NEET examination after the 2015 paper leak.
Days after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down following weeks of nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak and broader concerns surrounding India’s education system, beauty queen-turned-actor Manushi Chhillar recalled having to retake the NEET examination after the 2015 paper leak.
During a recent podcast with Soha Ali Khan, Manushi opened up about how she felt after learning that she would have to retake the NEET 2015 examination. The actor shared, “There are two aspects to this, one is my personal experience, and the other is understanding the reality that most students in the country face. I had parents who had gone through the same journey years ago, so I was mentally prepared for the process. But it was still incredibly difficult because I had to sacrifice everything that brought me joy. I was a Kuchipudi dancer, I loved painting, and I had to put all of that aside for a year to focus entirely on my entrance exam.”
She added, “When you’re told that after months of preparation you have to continue for another 45 days, you wonder how much more you have left to give. But I also recognise that I had immense privilege and support. One thing my parents insisted on was an hour of exercise every day, no matter what. Whether it was basketball or going to the gym, it gave me an outlet, helped me stay connected to people outside the exam bubble, and protected my mental health. Many of my peers didn’t have that luxury.”
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That said, Manushi Chhillar shared she did not consider it the toughest experience of her life, especially when compared to what many other aspirants were going through. She recalled meeting students whose parents had borrowed beyond their means to send them to coaching institutes. While some had moved to different cities to prepare for NEET, others were living in small paying guest accommodations, devoting themselves entirely to the examination.
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