‘Had to sacrifice everything’: Manushi Chhillar recalls NEET paper leak nightmare

Days after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down following weeks of nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak and broader concerns surrounding India’s education system, beauty queen-turned-actor Manushi Chhillar recalled having to retake the NEET examination after the 2015 paper leak.

During a recent podcast with Soha Ali Khan, Manushi opened up about how she felt after learning that she would have to retake the NEET 2015 examination. The actor shared, “There are two aspects to this, one is my personal experience, and the other is understanding the reality that most students in the country face. I had parents who had gone through the same journey years ago, so I was mentally prepared for the process. But it was still incredibly difficult because I had to sacrifice everything that brought me joy. I was a Kuchipudi dancer, I loved painting, and I had to put all of that aside for a year to focus entirely on my entrance exam.”