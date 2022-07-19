Manushi Chhillar joins John Abraham on Tehran: ‘The journey is going to be really special’

July 19, 2022 12:10:34 pm
After making a grand debut as a princess in Samrat Prithviraj, Manushi Chhillar is now all set to pack punches and kicks in Tehran. The former Miss World will play the female lead opposite John Abraham in the Dinesh Vijan-backed film.
The film’s team shared photos of Manushi from the set, revealing her ‘action hero’ avatar. In the pictures, the actor sports short hair and is dressed in a shirt that she paired with a tank top and fitted pants. She also holds the gun as she posed for the cameras with John Abraham.
Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Manushi Chhillar posted, “Super excited to join the one & only @thejohnabraham on #Tehran. This journey is going to be really special! 🔥🎬.”
In an earlier interview, John Abraham had called Tehran a relevant geo-political film. “If you’re invested in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, wonder what China is doing, what Iran is doing, where does Palestine fit in this whole thing, Tehran is about all of this. It’s a stunning film,” he told PTI.
Based on true events, Tehran has been directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. The film is set to head to the theaters on Republic Day next year. It is also set to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s much-anticipated film Fighter. Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film, directed by Luv Ranjan, is eyeing the same release date.
On the work front, John Abraham’s Ek Villian Returns is set to hit cinema halls on July 22. He also has Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone up for release. He will also reunite with his Parmanu director Abhishek Sharma for a project, which reportedly will be a sci-fi film with mythological elements.
