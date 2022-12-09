scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Manushi Chhillar flies to Qatar for FIFA World Cup: ‘Been my dream to witness Lionel Messi play’

Manushi Chhillar says she can't wait to experience the atmosphere in the football stadium when Lionel Messi takes the field.

Manushi ChhillarManushi Chhillar is a fan of Lionel Messi. (Photo: PR Handout)
Samrat Prithviraj actor and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is in Qatar to watch matches at the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Manushi will soon fulfill her dream of watching Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi play.

The actor said, “It’s always been my dream to witness Lionel Messi play in front of my eyes. Being an ardent fan of his, I have been planning all these years to get a glimpse of his genius on the football pitch. There is a lot of chatter that this could be his last football World Cup.”

Manushi added, “Argentina is in the knock out stages right now and so there was no chance that I would miss seeing him play against Netherlands which is a strong team. This is like a dream come true moment for me and I know I will be ecstatic to watch him play.”

Manushi Chhillar is also keen to feel the electrifying energy in the football stadium when Lionel Messi takes the field. She said, “I am really looking forward to witness the atmosphere and the euphoria of the stadium and cheer for Messi through the match. Most importantly this year, the World Cup is closer and I’m excited to witness the finals as well in person, instead of watch it on television like every other World Cup.”

On the work front, Manushi Chhillar has just wrapped up Tehran, which also stars John Abraham.

