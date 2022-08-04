Was Manushi Chhillar the first choice for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha?

August 4, 2022 12:44:57 pm
Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan appeared as the guests on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, where Aamir revealed that Kareena was not the first choice to play the female lead in Laal Singh Chaddha. A remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir in the Tom Hanks role, while Kareena appears as the character originally played by Robin Wright.
Aamir recalled watching an advertisement with director Advait Chandan, after a casting director told them that it featured a ‘newbie’ to look out for. Aamir said, “We were looking at the video for someone else. Advait and I were watching and that girl was also very good; but when we saw Kareena in that, we were lost in Kareena. Both of us looked at each other and we said (it has to be) Kareena.”
Fans on Reddit are convinced that the ‘newbie’ was none other than former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who made her acting debut in the recent Samrat Prithviraj. In 2018, Kareena and Manushi did an ad together. Interestingly, the ad is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.
Talking about the casting process, Aamir said that they were looking at actors in their mid-20s. Although he revealed that their perception changed once they saw Kareena in action. “ We didn’t think of her (Kareena) originally because we thought of casting someone who was 25. We were stuck in that 25, which was a stupid thing. She too can get de-aging with me and whatever is required and I’m so glad we saw that ad because I cannot imagine anyone else in this role other than Kareena.”
Laal Singh Chaddha hits theaters on August 11.
