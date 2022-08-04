scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Was Manushi Chhillar the first choice for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha?

According to fans on Reddit, Aamir Khan's first choice for Laal Singh Chaddha was Manushi Chillar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 12:44:57 pm
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on the show Koffee With Karan. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manushi Chillar/Instagram)

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan appeared as the guests on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, where Aamir revealed that Kareena was not the first choice to play the female lead in Laal Singh Chaddha. A remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir in the Tom Hanks role, while Kareena appears as the character originally played by Robin Wright.

Aamir recalled watching an advertisement with director Advait Chandan, after a casting director told them that it featured a ‘newbie’ to look out for. Aamir said, “We were looking at the video for someone else. Advait and I were watching and that girl was also very good; but when we saw Kareena in that, we were lost in Kareena. Both of us looked at each other and we said (it has to be) Kareena.”

Also read |Aamir Khan wonders what he’ll do if Laal Singh Chaddha flops, explains the reasons behind Bollywood’s recent unlucky streak: ‘Of course I’m stressed’

Fans on Reddit are convinced that the ‘newbie’ was none other than former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who made her acting debut in the recent Samrat Prithviraj. In 2018, Kareena and Manushi did an ad together. Interestingly, the ad is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Talking about the casting process, Aamir said that they were looking at actors in their mid-20s. Although he revealed that their perception changed once they saw Kareena in action. “ We didn’t think of her (Kareena) originally because we thought of casting someone who was 25. We were stuck in that 25, which was a stupid thing. She too can get de-aging with me and whatever is required and I’m so glad we saw that ad because I cannot imagine anyone else in this role other than Kareena.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied

Laal Singh Chaddha hits theaters on August 11.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 12:44:57 pm

Most Popular

1

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

2

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

3

Uttarakhand plans ‘Modi Circuit’ in Corbett, map is Man vs Wild episode

4

China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China begins 'illegitimate, irresponsible' live-fire military drills, says Taiwan

5

CWG 2022, Day 6 Highlights: Tejaswin Shankar wins historic Bronze, Silver for Judoka Tulika

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific
An Expert Explains

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Premium
To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Dighe’s nephew against Shinde
Legacy battle

To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Dighe’s nephew against Shinde

Allahabad HC denies bail to journalist Siddique Kappan

Allahabad HC denies bail to journalist Siddique Kappan

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progress so far
Explained

As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progress so far

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

Big B calls hosting KBC 'terrifying': 'My hands and legs shake...'

Big B calls hosting KBC 'terrifying': 'My hands and legs shake...'

Tejaswin Shankar conquers mind demons to win CWG bronze medal

Tejaswin Shankar conquers mind demons to win CWG bronze medal

With leptospirosis cases on the rise, here's everything to know about the disease
Monsoon healthcare

With leptospirosis cases on the rise, here's everything to know about the disease

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s family vacation in Switzerland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement