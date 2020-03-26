This is the time for introspection: Manu Rishi on self-isolation

Manu Rishi will next be seen in Mirzapur 2. Manu Rishi will next be seen in Mirzapur 2.

Actor Manu Rishi recently interacted with fans during a Facebook Live from The Indian Express page.

Rishi began the session by sharing things he is doing during self-isolation period amid the coronavirus outbreak. He said, “I’m reading a lot and writing poetry. Whenever I feel scared and concerned, I write something to balance out my mind. I am cooking also. I look at the ocean. This is the time for self-introspection. Personally, I don’t want to spend this time in any kind of entertainment. Rather I am spending time with my family.”

He added, “It’s a good time to look into the self which we don’t use during acting. We get hold of our character just from the outside. So the self-observation one can get to do right now will become useful for us to play characters later.”

Manu Rishi also asserted how people can sort their differences out at such a time of calamity. He told his fans, “I keep calling my friends, even those who aren’t my friends. We laughed a lot. Speaking with those with whom I did not get along before, feels good. If we survive this pandemic, nobody will be my enemy. Even you guys can sort out any misunderstanding you had with anyone, during this time.”

Rishi entered films after doing several years of theater. His other prominent movies include Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Phas Gaye Re Obama and The Zoya Factor, apart from web shows like Mirzapur and Inside Edge. On being asked how he selects scripts, the actor shared, “I read the script deeply. Since I have a practice of doing cameos too, I add a part of my life in them. So, when I get a bigger role, I am able to understand it properly. I can smell a good role in the script. I can also find how special the role is just by looking into the eyes of the director. That’s how I select movies.”

Also read: Manu Rishi: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was a philosophical experience

Manu Rishi received a lot of praise for his character Chaman Tripathi in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Revealing how he got into the role, the actor said, “I knew that character. So instead of going into the process, I tried to react to it in a beautiful manner because I was getting the action of my co-actors in a great way. And somewhere acting is about action and reaction. It’s kind of science also.”

The actor, who had a cameo in Angrezi Medium, will next be seen in Mirzapur 2.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd