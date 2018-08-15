Manto trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nandita Das challenge society with the hard truth

Manto trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui embodies the spirit of Manto in this Nandita Das directorial. Manto trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui embodies the spirit of Manto in this Nandita Das directorial.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto, based on the life of Saadat Hasan Manto, has been highly awaited ever since the first look of the film was released. Directed by Nandita Das, the film has already been selected for Cannes Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival amongst many others.

The trailer of Manto is out and one can say that this was certainly worth the wait. The trailer begins with Manto (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) standing in a courtroom and questioning why we can’t tell the truth as it is. He explains that his stories are nothing but a mirror to the society.

The trailer delves into the philosophy of Manto and how he wrote about his female characters. Manto was often charged with obscenity just because of his unapologetic writing and the film will explore the same as well.

Watch the trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto here:

In the film, Manto is questioned that if he wants to enjoy the freedom of expression then he must understand the responsibilities of a writer as well. Manto was of the belief that the truth must be spoken out loud, even if it makes one uncomfortable.

Written and directed by Nandita Das, the film also stars Rasika Dugal and Tahir Bhasin. The film also features Javed Akhtar, Rishi Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Paresh Rawal, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Rajashri Deshpande amongst others. Manto releases on September 21.

