Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Manto screening: Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Deepti Naval and others mark their presence

Nandita Das directorial Manto premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival and will release in Indian cinema halls on September 21.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 18, 2018 4:57:47 pm
manto screening photos Celebrities heaped praise on Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto.
After impressing audiences across the globe, Manto is all set to hit the screens in India on September 21. On Monday, Bollywood celebrities including Rekha, Imtiaz Ali, Deepti Naval, Shabana Azmi and others attended a special screening of the film in Mumbai.

What made the screening a bit more special was the fact that it was attended by Manto’s family members too. Nandita shared photos in a tweet where she mentioned, “#Manto’s daughters, Nuzhat and Nusrat, are in Mumbai! Looking forward to showing @MantoFilm to them. Nervous, but fingers crossed they like it!”

Manto, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto, has been creating a lot of buzz among the audience since its trailer release.

Besides Nawazuddin, the movie also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as a 40’s Bollywood superstar Shyam Chadda and Rasika Dugal as Manto’s wife Safia.

Rekha at Manto screening Rekha marked her presence at Manto screening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) ishika kopikar photos Isha Koppikar was all smiles for the shutterbugs. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) nandita das manto Manto is helmed by Nandita Das. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) dipti naval at manto screening Deepti Naval at Manto screening in Mumbai. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Tahir Bhasin films Tahir Bhasin is also a part of Manto. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Ali Fazal photos Ali Fazal was seen at the screening of Manto. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) rasika duggal Manto Rasika Duggal at Manto screening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) lilit dubey manto Lilit Dubey was also present at the event. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Jim Sarbh photos Jim Sarbh attended the screening of Manto. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Nandita and Nawaz’s contemporaries also lauded Bollywood movie Manto:

Shruti Seth shared the same picture and wrote, “Thank you for inviting us to this absolute cinematic treat @TahirRajBhasin @RasikaDugal @Nawazuddin_S Every single frame of @manto has been so delicately crafted by @nanditadas & her crew. And every actor is flawless. Please watch it. It’ll make you love the movies some more.”

Manav Kaul wrote on Twitter, “#Manto is @Nawazuddin_S What an amazing performance! Loved the film .. a must watch! Thank you so much @nanditadas for making such an important film 🙏🏼 @mantofilm”

Shobhita Dhulipala was all praise for the film. She wrote, “Overwhelmed after watching #Manto I hope many many people, especially those of this generation watch and cherish the spirit of this film. Thank you @nanditadas @Nawazuddin_S for this very necessary film :)”

Directed by Nandita Das, Manto is set in the 1940’s post-Independence period of India. It is produced by HP Studios, Filmstoc, and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

The film premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and will release in Indian cinema halls on September 21.

(With inputs from IANS)

