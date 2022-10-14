When Anil Kapoor was dropped out of Mansoor Khan’s Akele Hum Akele Tum because of Madhuri Dixit

The lead actors in Mansoor Khan’s film Akele Hum Akele Tum, Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala, were actually a backup pair because the filmmaker had two different actors in mind for the roles from the beginning.

In an interview with Etimes, the director revealed that he originally wanted to cast Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. “I had Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in mind for Akele Hum Akele Tum,” the director said, adding Anil was thrilled after listening to the story.

The director revealed that Aamir was keen on doing the film but Mansoor was worried about him not being able to look like a father. He said he told the actor that he has pink lips and rosy cheeks, and doesn’t look like the father of a 6-year old.

According to Mansoor, Madhuri heard the whole script and later at the end opted out by saying that she has a packed schedule for the next 2-3 years. He feels that Madhuri was gauging the script because she wanted to know if the film is similar to Indra Kumar’s Rishta, which eventually went to Karisma Kapoor.

Mansoor said that he could not see Aamir and Madhuri together and hence his backup plan was Aamir and Manisha. He recalled the time when he called Anil to tell him about the change in the cast. He said, “I called Anil. He was a sport. He was very very decent about being dropped.”

Akele Hum Akele Tum was a romantic-drama which was released in 1995.