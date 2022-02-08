Manoj Tiwari suggests Kangana Ranaut should be ‘respectful’ towards leaders, says he has stopped talking to Anurag Kashyap

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about her political views. Through her social media account and her interviews, the actor has made it evident that she is a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also had a public tiff with the Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government. But, singer and MP, Manoj Tiwari feels the Queen actor needs to be ‘respectful’ towards people even if she has issues with them.

In the recent episode of ‘Unfiltered By Samdish’ featuring Tiwari, the actor, on being asked about Kangana, said, “One should not keep one’s opinion so loud that it hits someone directly. An artist also has some responsibility.” The singer agreed that the actor was right when she spoke for Sushant Singh Rajput after his death, but he also found her behaviour towards the Maharashtra government ‘harsh’.

Kangana has been at the centre of a controversy over her remarks on Mumbai and its police in the past. She had likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and criticised the city police. After Mumbai’s civic authorities demolished portions of her office, she called out Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for “misusing power” and said that her voice won’t be suppressed.

Reacting to her strong reaction against the Maharashtra government, Tiwari opined, “When she used to talk about Sushant (Singh Rajput), she was right. But then her attitude towards the Maharashtra government has been harsh. It’s not correct. You can say what you feel, but you should be respectful and within your limits, while talking about someone as being disrespectful is not the culture of this country.”

Tiwari also claimed that he talked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who criticised the Modi-led government on social media. “I called Anurag Kashyap and asked him ‘kya ho gaya’. I tried to reason with him, but then he didn’t listen to me. So, I have stopped talking to him now,” Tiwari said during the interview.

Also read | A democracy gives you the right to ask a question: Anurag Kashyap

Kashyap, who has helmed films such as Dev D and Gangs of Wasseypur, is known to be vocal about his opinions. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, he said, “I am asked such a question, ‘Don’t you get scared while speaking against the government?’ It should not be asked. Why should anyone be scared of anything? If I want to say something about someone, I shouldn’t be scared to do so. I shouldn’t be scared to ask a question. Democracy gives you the right to ask a question. If I am intimidated for asking a question and later subjected to multiple attacks, I don’t find such an atmosphere right.”