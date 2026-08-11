Manoj Muntashir confronts AR Rahman for calling Chhaava divisive: ‘Why compose its music?’

After Amaal Mallik and Tanishk Bagchi’s social media feud, another disagreement of sorts in the music industry has grabbed people’s attention. This time, it’s Manoj Muntashir vs AR Rahman. Recently, in a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Manoj questioned AR Rahman’s remarks about facing communal discrimination in the Hindi film industry. Manoj also reacted to AR Rahman calling Vicky Kaushal’s film Chhaava ‘divisive’ and asked why he chose to associate with it.

Reacting to AR Rahman terming Chhaava a divisive film, Manoj Muntashir said that if he had so much of a problem with the Vicky Kaushal starrer, he shouldn’t have associated with the project. “It is not like you hadn’t heard the script before agreeing to work in it. You suddenly started composing music for it? He must have read the script. Okay, so it was a propaganda film, and you didn’t want to do it… But after doing the film and calling it a propaganda film, I do not understand this, sorry.”

Also Read: ‘Chhaava is divisive’, accepts AR Rahman but says scoring the film was an ‘honour’: ‘Use of words like Subhanallah in negative scenes was cringe’

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Manoj also shared his views on AR Rahman claiming to face religious discrimination in the Hindi film industry. The lyricist said, “Today, because of some reason you feel that you are getting less work, then why shouldn’t we look for other reasons? It might be that we have not maintained good relations with people. Maybe the songs haven’t worked in the last few years. There can be so many other reasons. There is no bigger name than him in this country. Why didn’t he ask this question, ‘Why me?’ or ‘Why a Muslim?'”

He further added, “I don’t understand what the reason is behind hurting the social fabric of this nation suddenly. Whenever I meet him, I will ask him this. He does not mind an open dialogue.”

What did AR Rahman say about the film industry?

In January 2026, in a conversation with the BBC, AR Rahman had spoken about a certain prejudice that he felt existed in the Hindi film industry. Sharing if he ever faced discrimination, AR Rahman had said, “Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed, but I didn’t feel any of this. Maybe in the past eight years because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their 5 composers. I say, good, I have more time to chill with my family. I am not in search of work. I don’t want to go in search of work. I want work to come to me; my sincerity to earn work. Whatever I deserve, I get.”

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In the same interview, AR Rahman had also called Chhaava a divisive film. He had said, “It is a divisive film. I think it cashed in on divisiveness, but I think the core of it is to show bravery. I had asked the director. ‘Why did he need me for this film? But he said that we need only you for this. It is an enjoyable film, but definitely people are smarter than that. Do you think people are going to get influenced by movies? They have something called internal conscience, which knows what the truth is and what manipulation is. I’m so honoured to have scored that full movie, which has the pulse and soul of every Maratha. I have great respect for people. They are not that foolish to get influenced by false information. I have great faith in humanity. People have a conscience, heart, love, and compassion.”