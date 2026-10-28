Manoj Muntashir on Adipurush’s comparison with Ramayana: ‘Didn’t write nursery rhymes’

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Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana Part 1, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been mounted on a grand scale. The songs for the film are composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. While the songs from the film have been getting mixed reviews from the audience, they are also drawing comparisons to songs from Prabhas’ starrer Adipurush.
Adipurush, which was released in 2023, was heavily criticized by critics and audiences, especially for its dialogues. As the comparisons continue, Adipurush’s lyricist and dialogue writer, Manoj Muntashir, has now addressed them.
On Wednesday, Manoj Muntashir took to Twitter, slamming a news report that said, “Is Ramayana repeating Manoj Muntashir’s stunt?” The report claimed Ramayana’s latest song, Mangal Rang, has the feel of a qawwali.
Also Read: Ramayana first reactions: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash praised; comparison to Lord of the Rings
मनोज मुंतशिर वाला कारनामा?
बड़ी जाहिलों जैसी बात की है देश के स्वघोषित सर्वश्रेष्ठ न्यूज़ चैनल ने.
मेरे भाई काश रामायण के गीतों में मेरा वाला कारनामा दोहराया जाता.
आदिपुरुष बहुत ख़राब फ़िल्म थी, संवाद और भी ख़राब थे, लेकिन गीत तो देश का बच्चा-बच्चा गाता है.
कभी जाइए श्री अयोध्या पूरी, गली-गली में आदिपुरुष के ही गीत बज रहे होते हैं.
जो ग़लती मुझसे हुई, मैंने उसके लिए अनगिनत बार रामभक्तों से क्षमा माँगी और क्षमा मिली भी, लेकिन गीतों को चैलेंज मत करिए.
उनमें श्रद्धा, समर्पण और कवित्त की कोइ कमी नहीं थी.
न मैंने राम के लिए नर्सरी राइम्स लिखी न कव्वालियाँ.
आगे लोग समझदार हैं, जानते हैं कौन कितने पानी के है.
जय श्री राम.
— Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) October 28, 2026
Strongly reacting to this report, Manoj Muntashir wrote on X, “Manoj Muntashir-style stunt? The country’s self-proclaimed best news channel has said something that is completely ignorant. My brother, I wish my stunt had been repeated in the songs of the Ramayana. Adipurush was a very bad film; the dialogues were even worse, but the songs – every child in the country sings them. Go to Shri Ayodhya sometime, and you’ll hear nothing but Adipurush songs playing in every alley.”
He further added, “The mistake I made, I’ve apologized to the Ram devotees for it countless times, and forgiveness was granted, but don’t challenge the songs. There was no lack of devotion, dedication, or poetry in them. I didn’t write nursery rhymes for Ram, nor qawwalis. People ahead are wise; they know who’s worth what. Jai Shri Ram.”
Produced by T-Series and directed by Om Raut, Adipurush starred Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The film was reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 550 crores, as per a report in Sacnilk; the film earned Rs 393 crores worldwide. While the film failed to break even, its visual effects and dialogues between Lord Ram, Ravana, and Hanuman were also criticized.
Ramayana Part-1, produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Lara Dutta, Anupam Kher, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Ravi Dubey, Addinath Kothare, Sunny Deol, Rakulpreet Singh, and others. The film is slated to release worldwide around Diwali on 5th November.
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