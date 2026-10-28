Manoj Muntashir on Adipurush’s comparison with Ramayana: ‘Didn’t write nursery rhymes’

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana Part 1, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been mounted on a grand scale. The songs for the film are composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. While the songs from the film have been getting mixed reviews from the audience, they are also drawing comparisons to songs from Prabhas’ starrer Adipurush.

Adipurush, which was released in 2023, was heavily criticized by critics and audiences, especially for its dialogues. As the comparisons continue, Adipurush’s lyricist and dialogue writer, Manoj Muntashir, has now addressed them.

Manoj Muntashir on Ramayana songs being compared to Adipurush songs

On Wednesday, Manoj Muntashir took to Twitter, slamming a news report that said, “Is Ramayana repeating Manoj Muntashir’s stunt?” The report claimed Ramayana’s latest song, Mangal Rang, has the feel of a qawwali.