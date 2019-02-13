PM Narendra Modi biopic: Manoj Joshi to play Amit Shah

Actor Manoj Joshi has joined the cast of Omung Kumar directorial PM Narendra Modi. The actor will essay the role of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah.

Advertising

Talking about the role, Joshi said, “I am glad that I have got an opportunity to play the role of Mr Amit Shah in the film. When Sandeep Ssingh called me to offer this role, I did not think for a second and said yes. This is going to be one of the interesting characters that I will play.”

Joshi has worked in many films and television series. He was recently seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Judwa 2 and was also a part of Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. His list of television shows includes Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Kasamh Se, Khichdi and Yeh Meri Life Hai among others.

Heaping praise on Manoj Joshi, Sandeep Ssingh, the producer of the Vivek Oberoi starrer, said, “This was one of the important roles in the film and I feel nobody better than Manoj Joshi could have done it. He is one of the finest actors and when I called him for the role, he immediately agreed. He is a very passionate actor and he is working really hard for his character.”

Advertising

Directed by Omun Kumar, the film also stars Boman Irani, Suresh Oberoi, Zarina Wahab, Darshan Kumar and Barkha Bisht. The first look poster of the film was unveiled in January in 23 languages.