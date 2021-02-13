scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 13, 2021
Latest news

Manoj Bajpayee’s Silence to premiere on ZEE5

Produced by ZEE Studios and directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, Manoj Bajpayee's Silence... Can You Hear It is about a woman's mysterious disappearance.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
February 13, 2021 4:05:28 pm
Manoj Bajpayee ZEE5 filmSilence... Can You Hear It? stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, Arjun Mathur and others. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday said his upcoming feature Silence… Can You Hear It? will premiere on March 26 on streaming platform ZEE5. Produced by ZEE Studios and directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film is about a woman’s mysterious disappearance.

“When everyone is hiding the truth, justice will thrive despite the Silence. Prepare for a murder mystery that will keep you guessing till the end. #SilenceCanYouHearIt premieres 26th March on @ZEE5Premium,” Bajpayee wrote on Twitter.

The film also features Prachi Desai, who is making her digital debut, Arjun Mathur, Sahil Vaid, Vaquar, Barkha Singh, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar and Garima Yagnik.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Besides Silence…, Bajpayee, 51, is awaiting the release of the season two of his hit web series The Family Man, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

The actor is currently shooting for Kanu Behl’s Despatch.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

ranveer singh, katrina kaif, asim riaz
12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 13: Latest News

Advertisement