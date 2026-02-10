Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat to be renamed after backlash over title

Manoj Bajpayee’s film Ghooskhor Pandat has been making news for all the wrong reasons ever since its teaser was released. The Netflix film, directed by Neeraj Pandey, drew sharp criticism over its title, which many called offensive and communally insensitive. As the outrage grew, the film’s promotional material was taken down from online platforms.

A writ petition was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking to halt the film’s proposed release. The petition argues that both the title and the promotional content are defamatory and could inflame communal sensitivities. It also claims the title is offensive and targets a specific community.

In the latest development, the makers of the film have reportedly informed the Delhi High Court that they have taken a conscious decision to change the film’s title.

FIR against Ghooskhor Pandat

A police complaint has also been registered at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station against the director and his team. The complaint accuses the filmmakers of attempting to spread social discord, hurting religious and caste sentiments. As per the complaint, the title insults a particular community, by associating the term “Pandat” with corruption.

Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee react to backlash

Addressing the backlash, Neeraj Pandey issued a statement on Friday acknowledging that the title had hurt a section of viewers. He wrote, “Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term ‘Pandat’ is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community… We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. We look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon.”

Manoj Bajpayee, too, broke his silence on social media, saying he respected the concerns being raised. He wrote, “I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community. In my experience of working with Neeraj Pandey, there has been a consistent seriousness and care in how he approaches his films. The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material, in light of the public sentiment. This reflects the seriousness with which the concerns are being taken.”

Protests across cities

Even as the makers attempted damage control, protests intensified on the ground. In Bhopal, protesters from the Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj raised placards calling for action against the filmmakers and the streaming platform.

In Prayagraj, members of the Rashtriya Parshuram Sena burnt effigies of Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee at Subhash Chowk in Civil Lines.

FWICE slams the film title

The controversy has also drawn a response from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which raised strong objections to the film’s title. In a statement, the body warned that such film titles could hurt sentiments and disrupt social harmony.

The letter stated that if corrective steps were not taken, FWICE would be compelled to advise its affiliated associations and members to distance themselves from projects by the producer in question.