Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Manoj Bajpayee’s Gali Guleiyan to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Gali Guleiyan, which premiered at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival in 2017, was also screened at the MAMI Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, Atlanta Film Festival, Cleveland International Film Festival and Chicago International Film Festival.

Manoj Bajpayee- Gali GulieyanManoj Bajpayee's Gali Gulieyan will soon stream on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Manoj Bajpayee/ Twitter)

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has announced that his 2017 psychological drama film Gali Guleiyan will soon be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The National Award winner shared the news in a post on Twitter on Monday night.

“I couldn’t have thought of a better day than today to share that our film Gali Gulieyan is releasing on an OTT, coming soon on Amazon Prime. One of the most challenging roles I have ever played,” Bajpayee wrote.

Directed and produced by Dipesh Jain, the movie is about a man (Manoj Bajpayee), trapped within the walls and alleys of Old Delhi and his own mind, who attempts to break free to find a human connection.

Titled In The Shadows in English, Gali Guleiyan premiered at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival in 2017 and was also screened at the MAMI Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, Atlanta Film Festival, Cleveland International Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival.

Released in Indian theatres on September 7, 2018, the movie also starred Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami in pivotal roles.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 02:23:51 pm
