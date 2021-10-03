scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 03, 2021
MUST READ

Manoj Bajpayee’s father passes away, actor travels to Delhi for last rites

Manoj Bajpayee's father, RK Bajpaye, had been critically ill for some time now.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
October 3, 2021 1:50:49 pm
manoj bajpayee fatherManoj Bajpayee with his father R.K.Bajpayee. (Photo: Manoj Bajpayee/Twitter)

Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s father RK Bajpayee, who had been critically ill for some time now, passed away Sunday morning. He was 83. Manoj Bajpayee, who has been shooting for a film in Kerala, has left for Delhi for the last rites, confirmed his spokesperson.

“His father’s condition was very critical for the past few days.. And after hearing the news, Manoj has rushed to Delhi from Kerala, where he was shooting for his next project. The funeral will take place at 1:30 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi,” the spokesperson said.

Also Read |Manoj Bajpayee’s father admitted to Delhi hospital, actor rushes to be with him

Just two weeks ago, it was reported that RK Bajpayee was admitted to a Delhi hospital after experiencing a health emergency. At that time too, Manoj had travelled to Delhi to see him. Manoj was Born in Belwa, a small village near the city Bettiah in West Champaran district in Bihar. However, he shifted to Delhi to join the National School of Drama and then moved to Mumbai to pursue his dream to be an actor. The 52-year-old actor is currently basking in the success of his numerous OTT releases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Bigg Boss 15 Meet the contestants
Bigg Boss 15: Meet the contestants

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 03: Latest News

Advertisement