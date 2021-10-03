Manoj Bajpayee’s father passes away, actor travels to Delhi for last rites

Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s father RK Bajpayee, who had been critically ill for some time now, passed away Sunday morning. He was 83. Manoj Bajpayee, who has been shooting for a film in Kerala, has left for Delhi for the last rites, confirmed his spokesperson.

“His father’s condition was very critical for the past few days.. And after hearing the news, Manoj has rushed to Delhi from Kerala, where he was shooting for his next project. The funeral will take place at 1:30 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi,” the spokesperson said.

Just two weeks ago, it was reported that RK Bajpayee was admitted to a Delhi hospital after experiencing a health emergency. At that time too, Manoj had travelled to Delhi to see him. Manoj was Born in Belwa, a small village near the city Bettiah in West Champaran district in Bihar. However, he shifted to Delhi to join the National School of Drama and then moved to Mumbai to pursue his dream to be an actor. The 52-year-old actor is currently basking in the success of his numerous OTT releases.