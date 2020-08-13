Manoj Bajpayee, wife Shabana starts campaign to help migrant workers

Manoj Bajpayee plans to help migrant labourers who were left jobless. (Photo: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram)

Manoj Bajpayee and wife Shabana have launched a campaign called Shramik Samman in collaboration with Helping Hands Charitable. With the initiative, the Bhonsle actor plans to help migrant labourers who were left jobless after they returned home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Bajpayee released a video on his Twitter account on Wednesday, where he and Shabana elaborated on how the difficulties of migrant labourers have increased manifold post-lockdown. “It will be a huge task to ensure a minimum wage for the migrant labourers,” the actor said. In the video, he also explained how people can contribute to the good cause.

Sharing the video, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “Happy to announce and support #ShramikSammaan, an initiative by #HelpingHandsCharitableTrust, to generate livelihood & employment for our Migrant worker friends. I look forward to your support & contribution. Our fund raiser is on Ketto. Let’s build lives together.”

Giving an insight into the campaign Shramik Samman, the actor told Mid Day, “There are 74 projects on the cards. The plight of the migrant workers has shaken us all, and sadly, their struggle to make ends meet continues. This initiative is the need of the hour. It’s a holistic approach to managing the rural economy. I will also be involved in raising funds.”

