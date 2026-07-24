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Manoj Bajpayee vouches ‘Ram Gopal Varma is back’ with their film Police Station Mein Bhoot
Manoj Bajpayee speaks to SCREEN about reuniting with his Satya director Ram Gopal Varma after a decade for the horror comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot.
Manoj Bajpayee has made a career out of working in films of Ram Gopal Varma. They first worked together in the 1997 adventure comedy Daud, before the actor received a major breakthrough as gangster Bhiku Mhatre in Varma’s 1998 seminal crime drama Satya. They reunited for 1999 psychological thriller Kaun, followed by Varma’s productions — Eeshwar Niwas’ 1999 action drama Shool and Rajat Mukherjee’s 2002 comedy thriller Road.
Manoj Bajpayee, Ram Gopal Varma’s reunion
The last time Bajpayee worked with Varma was in his 2017 political drama threequel Sarkar 3. However, since then, while Bajpayee has carved out his place on streaming with shows like Raj & DK’s espionage thriller The Family Man on Prime Video India, Varma has been undergoing a creative existential crisis. But in an exclusive interview with SCREEN, the actor now vouches that the filmmaker will be back in his form with their next collaboration, horror comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot.
“It’s a wild film! He’s back, I can tell you that. Ram Gopal Varma is back with Police Station Mein Bhoot. There’s no doubt about it,” says Bajpayee. “And I’m not saying it because I’m a part of the film and have to sell the film. Ramu alone is capable of selling his film. He doesn’t need Manoj Bajpayee for that,” he adds, laughing.
Manoj Bajpayee says ‘Ramu is back’
“But what I’ve realized is that Ramu, the kid, is back. He used to be that kid in a candy store when he made all those great films. I don’t know how that happened. Only he’ll be in a position to tell you,” claims the actor. Bajpayee recalls how Varma stopped him from preparing for his role in their upcoming film, in which he plays a police officer.
“He knew I was going to go back to my house and start preparing. He told me, ‘Manoj, just do me a favour. Don’t prepare for this film. Just keep in your mind he’s a police guy. Because I’ll be changing a lot of things,'” recounts Bajpayee. He describes every day on set as a “joyride”, but at the same time, full of “extreme hard work”.
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“I’d get my scenes right before the shot. Then I’d just be finding time, getting a quiet corner on a very noisy set, memorizing and rewriting those lines, sitting with the co-actors to make it really work. So, he was throwing so many things at me, which kept me on my toes,” adds Bajpayee. Police Station Mein Bhoot also stars Genelia D’Souza and Ramya Krishnan.
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