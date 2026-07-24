Manoj Bajpayee vouches ‘Ram Gopal Varma is back’ with their film Police Station Mein Bhoot

Manoj Bajpayee has made a career out of working in films of Ram Gopal Varma. They first worked together in the 1997 adventure comedy Daud, before the actor received a major breakthrough as gangster Bhiku Mhatre in Varma’s 1998 seminal crime drama Satya. They reunited for 1999 psychological thriller Kaun, followed by Varma’s productions — Eeshwar Niwas’ 1999 action drama Shool and Rajat Mukherjee’s 2002 comedy thriller Road.

Manoj Bajpayee, Ram Gopal Varma’s reunion

The last time Bajpayee worked with Varma was in his 2017 political drama threequel Sarkar 3. However, since then, while Bajpayee has carved out his place on streaming with shows like Raj & DK’s espionage thriller The Family Man on Prime Video India, Varma has been undergoing a creative existential crisis. But in an exclusive interview with SCREEN, the actor now vouches that the filmmaker will be back in his form with their next collaboration, horror comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot.