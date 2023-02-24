scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Manoj Bajpayee visits his ancestral home in Bihar first time after mother’s death, shares how it reminds him of his childhood

A new video shared by the streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar has Manioj Bajpayee taking viewers inside his ancestral home in Belwa Bahauri, Bihar.

manoj bajpayee homeManoj Bajpayee will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar film Gulmohar.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently got to relive his childhood memories as he visited his ancestral home in Bihar during the promotions of his upcoming movie Gulmohar. Disney Plus Hotstar film Gulmohar explores how families start to fall apart even when they are living together. It also marks the return of legendary actor Sharmila Tagore to the movies.

A new video shared by the streaming giant has Bajpayee taking viewers inside his ancestral home in Belwa Bahauri, Bihar. He visited the house for the first time without his mother. The actor’s mother Geeta Devi passed away in December last year. The house, which is painted in white, reminded Bajpayee of his childhood days.

In the video, Manoj Bajpayee said that people move to big towns in search of work and what stays back are just some beautiful memories. He also shared that his ancestral home is almost 45 years old. “When we come back to this house, all the childhood memories come back to me,” he said.

Also read |Manoj Bajpayee recalls singing songs from Sharmila Tagore’s films on the sets of Gulmohar, says veteran actor would tick him off in ‘mock anger’

The actor shared how he used to steal ‘barfi’ from his mother’s cupboard when he was a child. He showed around different areas of his house and also narrated stories related to them. Bajpayee also performed a pooja at his home. The video was shared with the caption, “A trip down memory lane with @BajpayeeManoj to remind us that home is where the heart is.❤️”

In the end, the actor talked about Gulmohar, and said, “There is something for everyone in Gulmohar. It will make you choke and it will make you smile.”

Also read |Sharmila Tagore says she is ‘nervous’ about her comeback, Manoj Bajpayee calls her ‘OG’ and ‘Legend’. Watch video

Gulmohar, directed by Rahul V Chittella, is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 3.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 19:35 IST
