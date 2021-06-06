Manoj Bajpayee, Ayushmann Khurrana, Urmila Matondkar pray for Dilip Kumar’s health: ‘Wishing a speedy recovery to our great legend’

Several Bollywood celebrities and politicians have sent their prayers for Dilip Kumar. (Photo: Express Archives)

Within hours of Dilip Kumar‘s hospitalisation on Sunday after complaining of breathlessness, celebrities, politicians and fans across the country have been pouring their wishes and prayers for the veteran actor. Dilip Kumar is currently admitted to Khar Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

The actor’s Twitter handle updated the fans about his health earlier in the day, posting, “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.” Among the many online users, who responded to the tweet, were actors Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar.

Both expressed their concern about Dilip Kumar’s health. “Praying for Dilip Saab’s speedy recovery!!” wrote Bajpayee, while Matondkar tweeted, “Wishing a speedy recovery to our great legend.”

Ayushmann Khurrana also took to his Instagram stories and posted a poem, wishing Dilip Kumar a speedy recovery.

Ayushmann Khurrana wished Dilip Kumar in his Instagram stories.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who visited Kumar at the hospital, tweeted, “Visited legendary actor Shri Dilip Kumarji at Khar Hinduja Hospital today to check on his health and treatment, with the veteren actress Smt Saira Banu. I wish Shri Dilip Kumarji a speedy recovery and good health!”

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also extended his wishes for Kumar, sharing an old black-and-white picture of himself with the actor. “Get well soon, Dilip Kumar Saheb, सेहत की दुआ के साथ,दिलीप साहब आप जल्द स्वस्थ हों,” Naqvi wrote alongside the photo.

Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu in the morning confirmed about his hospitalisation to indianexpress.com. “After experiencing breathlessness, we took Dilip sahab to the hospital in Khar Road at 8.30 am. Doctors are treating him and we have got a few tests done, we are awaiting reports. Please pray for him that he feels better and we can take him home quickly,” she had said.