scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

When Manoj Bajpayee told Shyam Benegal during Zubeidaa that he doesn’t ‘look like a prince’: ‘He pulled out a photo…’

Manoj Bajpayee recalled that Shyam Benegal pulled out a photo of a real prince and asked him to choose if the prince was better looking than the actor.

manoj bajpayeeDirector Shyam Benegal and Manoj Bajpayee on the sets of Zubeidaa. (Photo: Express Archives)

Manoj Bajpayee first stepped into the spotlight when he played the now iconic character of Bhikhu Mhatre in Satya but just a few years later, he played the role of a prince in Shyam Benegal’s Zubeidaa. In a recent interview, Manoj shared that he was quite shocked when he was offered the role of a prince in the film as he had never ever “stepped into any palace” and believed that he did not “look like any prince.”

Manoj recalled, in a chat with ANI, that he wondered why Shyam Benegal cast him for that part. “I asked Mr Shyam Benegal ‘why are you taking me? I don’t look like any prince. I’m not exposed to that life,” he said.

Benegal took out a photograph of a real prince and asked Bajpayee if the real-life prince was better looking than him. “He took out one photograph which was of a prince from some rajwada and he put it in front of me. He asked ‘Do you think he is better looking or you are better looking? Just look at the photo’. That’s what he told me.” The Mandi director said that he was “not making a commercial film.” Manoj recalled Shyam’s words, “He said ‘I’m making Zubeidaa. I’m making a film on a real prince. They are not calendar boys. They are like us but there legacies are different’.”

Also Read |Gulmohar movie review: Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee drive engrossing family drama

Manoj recalled his days on working on the film and said that the director “made me work very hard on my character.” Right from how he should be saying his lines, to his posture, to his make-up, everything was intricately prepared. “Every morning at 5, I used to be on the race course learning horse riding. All the polo shots you see in the film, I did it. I learnt polo and it was dangerous,” he said.

Also Read
Arbaaz Khan says equation with stepmom Helen developed over time: 'It was...
deepika padukone
Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt as presenter at the 95...
madhuri dixit sriram nene
Madhuri Dixit talks about her marriage to Sriram Nene, says it was 'tough...
Kapil Sharma says Koreans cried after watching Zwigato: 'They didn't even...

Along with Manoj Bajpayee, Zubeidaa also starred Karisma Kapoor and Rekha.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 10:35 IST
Next Story

Woman went to Canada after duping fiancé of Rs 10 lakh: High drama at Ludhiana DC office as man climbs water tank

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close