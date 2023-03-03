When Manoj Bajpayee told Shyam Benegal during Zubeidaa that he doesn’t ‘look like a prince’: ‘He pulled out a photo…’

Manoj Bajpayee first stepped into the spotlight when he played the now iconic character of Bhikhu Mhatre in Satya but just a few years later, he played the role of a prince in Shyam Benegal’s Zubeidaa. In a recent interview, Manoj shared that he was quite shocked when he was offered the role of a prince in the film as he had never ever “stepped into any palace” and believed that he did not “look like any prince.”

Manoj recalled, in a chat with ANI, that he wondered why Shyam Benegal cast him for that part. “I asked Mr Shyam Benegal ‘why are you taking me? I don’t look like any prince. I’m not exposed to that life,” he said.

Benegal took out a photograph of a real prince and asked Bajpayee if the real-life prince was better looking than him. “He took out one photograph which was of a prince from some rajwada and he put it in front of me. He asked ‘Do you think he is better looking or you are better looking? Just look at the photo’. That’s what he told me.” The Mandi director said that he was “not making a commercial film.” Manoj recalled Shyam’s words, “He said ‘I’m making Zubeidaa. I’m making a film on a real prince. They are not calendar boys. They are like us but there legacies are different’.”

Manoj recalled his days on working on the film and said that the director “made me work very hard on my character.” Right from how he should be saying his lines, to his posture, to his make-up, everything was intricately prepared. “Every morning at 5, I used to be on the race course learning horse riding. All the polo shots you see in the film, I did it. I learnt polo and it was dangerous,” he said.

Along with Manoj Bajpayee, Zubeidaa also starred Karisma Kapoor and Rekha.