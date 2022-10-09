scorecardresearch
Manoj Bajpayee to lead courtroom drama, actor says, ‘People will remember the film for a really long time’

Manoj Bajpayee's new film marks the feature debut of director Apoorv Singh Karki, who has helmed popular OTT shows like Aspirants, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd and Flames.

Manoj Bajpayee, Kuch Paaney Ki ZidManoj Bajpayee announced his new film (Photo: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram)

Manoj Bajpayee announced his next project, an untitled courtroom drama, backed by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Suparn S Varma and Zee Studios. The film marks the feature debut of director Apoorv Singh Karki, who has helmed popular OTT shows like Aspirants, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd and Flames. The film reunites Suparn S Varma and Manoj Bajpayee after their award-winning series The Family Man.

Also Read |Manoj Bajpayee on Bollywood’s current unlucky box office streak: ‘We make too much out of a bad phase’

Manoj Bajpayee said in a statement, “When Vinod Bhanushali and Suparn S Varma told me about the story, I was fascinated and immediately agreed to be a part of this beautiful script. The courtroom drama will enthrall and intrigue the audience that Apoorv Karki will create, and we are excited as we start shoot today. I am sure this film is something people will remember for a really long time.”

Director Apoorv Singh Karki mentioned why he chose this particular film as a debut,  “This film has everything on point that attracted me towards it – a good story, solid cast, strong producers backing it. The script demanded a calm and assertive actor like Manoj Sir to lead the film and we are glad to have him on board. This is definitely an unmissable opportunity for me.”

The project goes on floors today and the makers are looking at a 2023 release.

