scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Manoj Bajpayee to headline Zee Studios’ courtroom drama

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Zee Studios' courtroom drama started its production on Sunday and the makers aim to release the movie in 2023.

get (6) 1200Manoj Bajpayee's film is the feature directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki. (Photo: Zee Studios/Instagram)

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to star in a courtroom drama, to be produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Suparn S Varma and Zee Studios.

The untitled project will mark the feature directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki, known for helming episodes of series such as Aspirants, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd and Flames, a press release stated.

Also read |Manoj Bajpayee says he once loved dancing: ‘Hrithik Roshan ruined it for us’

“When Vinod Bhanushali and Suparn S Varma told me about the story, I was fascinated and immediately agreed to be a part of this beautiful script. The courtroom drama will enthral and intrigue the audience that Apoorv Karki will create, and we are excited as we start shoot today. I am sure this film is something people will remember for a really long time,” Bajpayee said in a statement.

The film started production on Sunday and the makers aim to release the movie in 2023.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

Karki said he is thrilled to collaborate with Bajpayee on his debut film.

“This film has everything on point that attracted me towards it – a good story, solid cast, strong producers backing it. The script demanded a calm and assertive actor like Manoj Sir to lead the film and we are glad to have him on board. This is definitely an unmissable opportunity for me,” he added.

Shariq Patel, CBO at Zee Studios, said the production house is committed to exploring newer entertainment realms and pushing the envelope with its content.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

“The film is an enticing courtroom drama and will showcase Manoj Bajpayee in a never seen before character,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...Premium
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...Premium
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...
The Neu Air India Flight PathPremium
The Neu Air India Flight Path
Row over Paresh Rawal remarks | Ahmedabad’s Bengali migrants have a...Premium
Row over Paresh Rawal remarks | Ahmedabad’s Bengali migrants have a...

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, the courtroom drama is also produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani. Juhi Parekh Mehta serves as a co-producer.

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 04:29:35 pm
Next Story

‘Wars have changed, but not the principles of war, technology has changed the way we fight’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hansika Motwani, Sohael Kathuriya
Best photos of happy bride-to-be Hansika Motwani-fiancé Sohael Kathuriya as they say ‘I do’ on Sunday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close