Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has tested positive for the coronavirus. He was shooting for his next, Despatch, and the film’s director, Kanu Behl, has also been infected. Bajpayee is currently under home quarantine and is recovering well.

The shooting of Despatch has been stalled after Bajpayee and Behl contracted the virus. Despatch is an investigative thriller set in the world of crime journalism. Manoj, who started the shoot of the film in February, essays the role of a man who finds himself sucked into the murky underbelly of business and crime.

The film also stars Shahana Goswami. Manoj is also awaiting the release of season two of his Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. His film Silence… Can You Hear It? will premiere on March 26 on streaming platform ZEE5.

Recently, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali also tested positive for coronavirus.