Manoj Bajpayee tells Vidyut Jammwal to ‘fly high’ as the action star gears up for Hollywood

After it was announced that Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal has signed with the US management and production firm Wonder Street, actor Manoj Bajyapee wished him the best.

Bajpayee, who was recently seen in the second season of The Family Man, took to Twitter and wished Jammwal, “Fly high, my friend! Best wishes!” Jamwal replied, “Blessings received, thank you.” Jamwal will be working with Wonder Street Partners Christine Holder and Mark Holder, who will represent him.

Jamwal recently made the move into production, with the establishment of his own banner, Action Hero Films.

In an interview to Deadline, Jammwal revealed that this journey was not ‘planned’ and that acting had just been a dream. “I come from an army background, for me it [acting] was only just a dream. I never believed I could be who I am today. I just wanted to do action, it didn’t matter if I became a stuntman, as long as I was in the frame doing action. I never used to be that ambitious. I knew that no matter how small my role was, I would be so good that nobody could ignore me.”

Meanwhile, Bajpayee is fresh from the success of Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man season 2, and will next be seen in Netflix’s anthology series Ray, which is a modern and darker reinterpretation of Satyajit Ray’s stories.