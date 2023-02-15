scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Manoj Bajpayee tells Samantha Ruth Prabhu to ‘go easy on herself’: ‘It used to scare me…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Manoj Bajpayee shared screen space in Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man 2.

Samantha - YashodaSamantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Yashoda.
Manoj Bajpayee tells Samantha Ruth Prabhu to ‘go easy on herself’: ‘It used to scare me…’
Manoj Bajpayee, who will soon be seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar film Gulmohar, recently spoke about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and said that he used to get scared after watching Samantha work really hard for The Family Man Season 2. Manoj and Samantha played the lead roles in the Amazon Prime Video show’s second season.

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Manoj was asked what he would want to tell Samantha and he instantly said, “Go easy on yourself. She’s very hard working.” Manoj recalled that Samantha would work extremely hard physically and he would wonder why she was torturing herself. “Physically jis tarah se usko kaam karte hue dekha tha Family Man mein, it used to scare me ki kitna sata rahi hai apne aap ko yeh (The way I watched her work physically during Family Man, it used to scare me and I thought she is torturing herself),” he said.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed she is suffering from an autoimmune condition called myositis in 2021. A few days ago, Samantha had shared a photo of her new normal where she was going through her monthly Intravenous Immunoglobulin Therapy (IVIg) session. She shared the photo on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Monthly IVIG party. New normal.”

On Valentine’s Day, Samantha shared a photo from the gym where she is seen practicing boxing.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen next in Shaakuntalam, which is scheduled to release on April 14 this year.

15-02-2023
