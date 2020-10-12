Manoj Bajpayee starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari to arrive in theatres on November 13

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is helmed by Abhishek Sharma. (Photo: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram)

Director Abhishek Sharma’s upcoming satire Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles, will hit screens on November 13, 2020.

The news comes days after indianexpress.com reported that Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari would be among the first films to hit screens as cinema halls reopen in some states on October 15.

According to the makers, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari “revolves around a wedding detective on the hunt which soon turns into a chase between the characters played by Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh.”

The Zee Studios film also stars Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee and Vijay Raaz.

