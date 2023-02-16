scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee compares his fame to Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom: ‘Salman Khan ko lathi charge karna padh jaata hai’

Manoj Bajpayee said that while people respect his films, his level of fame is nothing as compared to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's.

Manoj BajpayeeManoj Bajpayee talks about the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan (Photos: Express Archives, Varinder Chawla)

Actor Manoj Bajpayee doesn’t think of himself as a star. He cited the examples of Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, and said that even though the audience respects his work, they’re the real stars. He referred to how a crowd gathers outside Amitabh Bachchan’s house on Sundays, just to get a glimpse of him. Recently, SRK, who returned to starring roles after over four years with Pathaan, has been greeting fans from the balcony of his home, Mannat. Salman also greets a sea of fans from the balcony of his residence in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra, on special occasions.

Also Read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds after Manoj Bajpayee tells her to ‘go easy on herself’

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Manoj said, “Star pata hai kya hota hai? Star hota hai Bachchan saab ke bunglow se kabhi kabhi guzarta hun raasta jam hota hai. At the age of 80, log unko dekhne Sunday ko bhaari sankhya mein khade hote hai. Salman Khan ko dekho lathi charge karna padh jaata hai. Sirf apne balcony se aake haath hilata hai aadmi. Shah Rukh apne jo banaya hai apna pura machaan waha aake khada (Do you know what a star is? When passing by Amitabh Bachchan’s house I see a traffic jam on the road. At the age of 80, a huge crowd comes to see him on Sunday. A lathi charge has to be done to control crowds outside Salman Khan’s house. He just comes to his balcony and waves. Shah Rukh Khan comes and stands on his balcony). So, those are stars.”

Manoj added that people respect his work, but there’s a difference when SRK or Salman appear on screen. He said, “Humlog kya hai, audience jo hai woh humari taraf aankh utha ke dekhti hai with respect. ‘Bohut achha kaam karte hai aap, hum aapki bohut filmein dekhte hai’. Jaise hi Salman, Shah Rukh hote hai toh (The audiences respects actors like me, they tell us we did a good job and they like our films. But when Salman and Shah Rukh come on screen…),” he screamed, as if to mimic the audience’s reaction.

Manoj Bajpayee, who is regarded as one of the finest Indian actors of his generation, broke through with Ram Gopal Varma’s film Satya (1998). Later, he went on to star in films of varying genres, including Kaun, Shool, Pinjar and Rajneeti. He was further propelled to fame with Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012, and featured in several critically-acclaimed films, including Aligarh and Special 26. More recently, he led the web series The Family Man and will next be seen in Gulmohar, which stars Sharmila Tagore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI
The Express View on TATA aircraft deal: Wings of desire
The Express View on TATA aircraft deal: Wings of desire

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 09:00 IST
Next Story

Can debt swaps be a game-changer for poor nations to go green?

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, 8 celebrity photos
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close