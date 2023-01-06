Manoj Bajpayee says his Twitter account has been hacked: ‘Please do not engage with anything…’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee revealed on Friday that his Twitter account has been hacked. He also requested fans not to engage with any content that is posted from his profile until the issue is resolved.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the 52-year-old actor wrote, “My twitter account has been hacked! Please do not engage with anything that comes from my profile today, until the issue is resolved. Working towards a resolution. I will keep you posted. Thank you.”

Manoj Bajpayee last retweeted a post which read, “delhi 🙏🏽 as you know temperature touched 3° i am sure you all are doing 💯 to spread warmth our delhi is also home to :~ homeless ~ hawkers ~ labours ~ & not to forget our street paws 🐾 pls spread warmth as much possible love, smile & meditate .. tag your friends & rt.”

Earlier, Manoj shared beautiful snaps with his family from a vacation. He wrote in the caption, “Cherishing beautiful moments with family & friends.” Fans loved the pictures and stated that they are waiting for the actor’s new releases. One of the fans wrote in the comments section, “God bless you sir… You are the most talented actor and amazing human being. Always feel awesome to watch you on screen. Your contribution to the film industry is priceless. Waiting for your new releases.” Another fan commented, “Superhit like your acting.”

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in Devashish Makhija’s Joram. The film will have its world premiere at the 2023 edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam