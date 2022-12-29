Manoj Bajpayee says he’s not ‘rich’ after paps inform him at airport ‘ameer log jaa rahe yaha se’. Watch

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with his wife Shabana (formerly known as Neha), and daughter Ava Nayla. Bajpayee was taking off to an undisclosed location with his family to ring in the new year.

At the airport, he was greeted by the paparazzi who lauded him for his acting skills and informed him how they were fans of his work. Manoj was heard thanking them. The paps then proceeded to tell the actor that a lot of celebrities have been arriving at the airport in order to celebrate the festive season. One photographer was heard saying, “Sir, holiday chaalu hai, ameer log sab jaa rahe hai yaha se (Sir, the holiday season is on. A lot of rich people have been spotted arriving here).”

The actor responded in an amused yet dry tone, “Log jo ameer nahi hote, hamare jaise log, unko bhi jaane dete hai (People who are not that rich are also allowed to board flights from here).” Hearing his witty response, the crowd laughed and then requested them for a family photograph.

On the work front, Bajpayee had a resurgence in his career post appearing in Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur, and the more recent Amazon Prime series The Family Man Season 1 and 2. He was last seen in the ZEE5 movie Dial 100. He currently has Gulmohar, Joram, Despatch and the Netflix project Soup in the pipeline with Konkona Sen Sharma.