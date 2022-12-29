scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Manoj Bajpayee says he’s not ‘rich’ after paps inform him at airport ‘ameer log jaa rahe yaha se’. Watch

Manoj Bajpayee was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with his wife Shabana and daughter Ava. The actor was taking off for an undisclosed location to ring in the festive season.

manoj bajpayeeManoj Bajpayee with his family. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with his wife Shabana (formerly known as Neha), and daughter Ava Nayla. Bajpayee was taking off to an undisclosed location with his family to ring in the new year.

At the airport, he was greeted by the paparazzi who lauded him for his acting skills and informed him how they were fans of his work. Manoj was heard thanking them. The paps then proceeded to tell the actor that a lot of celebrities have been arriving at the airport in order to celebrate the festive season. One photographer was heard saying, “Sir, holiday chaalu hai, ameer log sab jaa rahe hai yaha se (Sir, the holiday season is on. A lot of rich people have been spotted arriving here).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

The actor responded in an amused yet dry tone, “Log jo ameer nahi hote, hamare jaise log, unko bhi jaane dete hai (People who are not that rich are also allowed to board flights from here).” Hearing his witty response, the crowd laughed and then requested them for a family photograph.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
Also Read |Manoj Bajpayee says he was drunk when he met first met his idol Amitabh Bachchan: ‘He hugged me’

On the work front, Bajpayee had a resurgence in his career post appearing in Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur, and the more recent Amazon Prime series The Family Man Season 1 and 2. He was last seen in the ZEE5 movie Dial 100. He currently has Gulmohar, Joram, Despatch and the Netflix project Soup in the pipeline with Konkona Sen Sharma.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 10:54 IST
Next Story

Toddler Twinkle Khanna makes father Rajesh Khanna beam with joy in throwback pic on ‘bittersweet’ shared birthday. See here

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput Kapoor, 10 celebrity photos
Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close