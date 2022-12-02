scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Manoj Bajpayee says he once loved dancing: ‘Hrithik Roshan ruined it for us’

Manoj Bajpayee recently featured in the music video of the song Meri Kudi, which is a recreation of the song Sapne Mai Milti Hai from Satya.

manoj bajpayeeManoj Bajpayee was recently seen in the music video of Kudi Meri. (Photo: Instagram/Manoj Bajpayee)

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has featured in the music video of the song “Meri Kudi”, which is a recreation of the song “Sapne Mai Milti Hai” from cult classic Satya. The original song featured Manoj and Shefali Shah, and in the new song, Manoj joins Abhimanyu Dassani and Dhvani Bhanushali. In the song, Manoj enters towards the end and says the iconic dialogue, “Mumbai ka king kaun?”

In an interview with ETimes, Manoj spoke about his Satya days and said that he loved dancing. However, ever since breakdancing was introduced, the actor said that he stopped dancing. “Till Mithun Chakraborty, it was all good and then Hrithik Roshan really ruined it for us. After that whoever would move even a little bit, stopped moving,” Manoj added.

Manoj Bajpayee also recalled that everyone on the set thought that Ahmed Khan’s original choreography for “Sapne Mai Milti Hai” did not match the film’s nature. He said that they stopped the shooting for two hours. Manoj said that Ahmed then came up with a new idea for the song. “We had a lot of fun after that because all the actors were in character. Just for the sake of the song, we were not going out of character. We remained in our character and we danced. That was the success of Ahmed Khan,” he said.

“Sapne Mai Milti Hai” was sung by Asha Bhosle, Suresh Wadkar and composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Satya, directed by Ram Gopal Verma, also starred JD Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Shrivastava and Paresh Rawal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-12-2022 at 06:46:29 pm
Next Story

Tamil Nadu tea seller celebrates Silk Smitha’s birth anniversary by giving gifts to sanitation workers

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Meet the Rohit Shetty’s ‘comedy-verse’ Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and others
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close