Manoj Bajpayee says he once loved dancing: ‘Hrithik Roshan ruined it for us’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has featured in the music video of the song “Meri Kudi”, which is a recreation of the song “Sapne Mai Milti Hai” from cult classic Satya. The original song featured Manoj and Shefali Shah, and in the new song, Manoj joins Abhimanyu Dassani and Dhvani Bhanushali. In the song, Manoj enters towards the end and says the iconic dialogue, “Mumbai ka king kaun?”

In an interview with ETimes, Manoj spoke about his Satya days and said that he loved dancing. However, ever since breakdancing was introduced, the actor said that he stopped dancing. “Till Mithun Chakraborty, it was all good and then Hrithik Roshan really ruined it for us. After that whoever would move even a little bit, stopped moving,” Manoj added.

Manoj Bajpayee also recalled that everyone on the set thought that Ahmed Khan’s original choreography for “Sapne Mai Milti Hai” did not match the film’s nature. He said that they stopped the shooting for two hours. Manoj said that Ahmed then came up with a new idea for the song. “We had a lot of fun after that because all the actors were in character. Just for the sake of the song, we were not going out of character. We remained in our character and we danced. That was the success of Ahmed Khan,” he said.

“Sapne Mai Milti Hai” was sung by Asha Bhosle, Suresh Wadkar and composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Satya, directed by Ram Gopal Verma, also starred JD Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Shrivastava and Paresh Rawal.