Manoj Bajpayee says he has started hating his childhood: ‘Why was I born in a village?’

Most celebs have been preferring long-form podcasts to promote their projects, instead of traditional interviews. In the recent past, several stars have even opened up about their childhood stories, career struggles, familial bonds, and personal journeys. However, veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee, currently promoting his latest Netflix release Gajab Raat, said that he is fed up of podcasts. He revealed that he is done with repeating stories about his past and childhood.

At the recent Indian Film Project Festival in Mumbai, Manoj Bajpayee opened up about his resistance towards podcasts. “I don’t do podcasts now. I am done with talking about my childhood. So much so, that I started hating my childhood, that why was I born in a village? Why did I have such a long journey?” he said.

The actor further added that while everyone calls his personal journey inspiring today, it was difficult for him to deal with it back then. “You all might think that I’m sharing knowledge but I was never trying to do that because I also wanted be born in Delhi, so that at least I only had to go till Mumbai. When I was born in the village, we had to jump from one bus to the other to reach Mumbai. Who wants it? Everyone calls it an inspiring journey, but when you are going through it, it’s one hell of a ride. And without money, try and live like this for five days, all the romanticism of living life goes away.”

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Manoj Bajpayee grew up in a farming family in a small village in Bihar. He faced many financial struggles in the family during his teenage.

About Gajab Raat

Manoj Bajpayee was recently involved in a controversy over his latest Netflix film Gajab Raat. The actor’s family was attacked online, after certain groups found the film’s original title Ghooskhor Pandat offensive. The makers later changed the title to Gajab Raat.

Speaking about how people posted Manoj’s family pictures with threatening messages, he told PTI, “You go ahead and assault me with the worst thing, I’ll take it because I’m an actor. I’ve had a journey from rejection to everything (where) you are called all sorts of things. So you are thick-skinned. At the end of the day, I feel bad for all those people, who are either very ignorant or have less knowledge about life. What really concerned me and offended me to no bits is when they started publishing the photo(s) of my family and saying things.”

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He added, “I am a person who is very easy (going) in life, I like to be happy and have fun all the time. But at the same time, when there is an urgency to save my near and dear ones, I’m very confrontational. But who could I confront because there are nameless people out there.”

Directed by Ritesh Shah, Gajab Raat also features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda and Shraddha Das.