Manoj Bajpayee says he doesn’t work for cars, apartments or fans: ‘Mujhe acting se prem hai’

Manoj Bajpayee found popularity after he played Bhiku Mhatre in Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya and 25 years later, the actor is still known for his stellar performances. In a recent interview, while promoting his upcoming film Gulmohar, the actor spoke about what motivates him to act. “Mujhe acting bahut pasand hai (I really like acting),” he told Connect FM Canada.

The Family Man actor elaborated, “Maine harr din mein isliye itni mehnat daali ki mujhe usme maza aata hai. Mujhe usse prem hai, mohabbat hai, acting se (I put in so much of hard work every day because I enjoy it. I love acting),” he added. The actor said that the proces sof making up a character and how it sometimes even surprises him becomes his motivation to work.

“Jis tareeke se charcater ban ke saamne aata hai voh bada dilchasp ho jata hai mere liye, main uske liye kaam karta haun. Agar aap mujhse puche kya main gaadi ke liye kaam karta hun, kya main ek bade apartment ke liye kaam karta hun, maine bahut socha iss baare mein (The way a character shapes up, that is fascinating for me, I work for that. If you ask me if I work for a car, or for a bigger apartment, I have thought a lot about it).”

Manoj said that he wondered if he should give the same answer as other actors who say that they work for their fans but soon discovered that this wasn’t his motivation to act. “Main unn karano se nahi karta (I don’t do it to please others),’ he said. He added that he acts because he likes the “moment when he sees the character take shape unexpectedly.”

Manoj will next be seen alongside Sharmila Tagore in Disney+ Hotstar’s Gulmohar.