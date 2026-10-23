Manoj Bajpayee says Bollywood has ‘bad karma, bad reputation’: ‘They ruined great talents’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has said that the Hindi film industry has ruined talented actors by reducing them to ‘nothing on sets’ and stereotyping them. He also gave his own example, saying only 25 per cent of his talent has been exploited till now. Manoj is promoting his film Gajab Raat with actors Divya Dutta and Shraddha Das. The film is all set to premiere on Netflix on October 23. Divya also spoke about detesting the tag of supporting actors, how it is used to kill talent and stereotype actors.

In an interview with Zoom, Manoj Bajpayee spoke about the industry’s “bad karma”. The Satya actor explained, “Stereotyping is for many actors, and we have ruined talents just by doing that in this industry. I have always maintained that this industry has a bad reputation and bad karma of demolishing such great talents by reducing them to nothing on the set, in terms of the roles, in terms of the treatment that they have given to them. Many of the people went away, withered away without any recognition.”

Adding that the filmmakers are yet to explore his complete potential, Manoj stated, “I have always maintained that only 25 percent of my acting abilities have been used; there’s a lot. But I think that’s an actor’s greed or an actor’s hunger, and I am very happy that the fire is still burning in the belly.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Continuing the conversation about actors being stereotyped, Divya Dutta expressed her angst by admitting that she “detests” the supporting actor or character actor’s tag. “I detest those tags as supporting (actor) or character (actor) because when you don’t know which bracket you should put the actor in, then you end up giving that actor an easy generic view.”

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh talks about people ‘sabotaging’ his work amid uncertainty over Delhi concert

Manoj Bajpayee, admitted that he has experienced this and fought battles to survive. He shared, “I think that angst is very much understandable because we are still so colonised and believe in a lot in hierarchy. He is the main actor, she is the main actor, this one is a character actor, this one is a supporting actor — based on these we fix the hierarchy. I have been through this phase, and I’ve fought so many battles on personal levels, but I am happy, as Divya rightly said that it is not there anymore.”

“But why can’t you just be an actor? I would be playing a villain in a film, I would be playing the lead in another. I had a show (Chiraiya), which is totally on my shoulders, which did extremely well but that doesn’t mean, that is not…you are just pitching on one thing. I feel there is a phase among people where they think that we are not getting any other tag because we are sheer lazy, let’s call them this (supporting actor) only. We don’t like it, please don’t call us that. We consider ourselves complete actors, and the scenes in which we are there, we are the hero of those scenes,” said Divya, who received a nod from co-actor Manoj.

Story continues below this ad

However, the actors feel that due to the surge of OTT, gradually things are evolving, and there is a discussion about actors and stories among the cinegoers. “There used to be a lot of unfairness with a lot of actors doing secondary roles but now things are far better. Many of the producers are very mindful about giving the same food to everyone. Mainly after the emergence of OTT here, things have changed drastically and we should always thank the coming of OTT in our country, and the families are watching. They can easily point it out and they talk about it in detail. When I am sitting, let’s say, with a DM (District Magistrate) or his family, they are talking about the character and the details of the story so well, which is beyond your comprehension, and they know exactly where the things went wrong. I like to listen to them far way more than any other critic’s piece,” sighed Manoj Bajpayee.