Manoj Bajpayee says Ram Gopal Varma ‘changed the industry’ single-handedly: ‘Even if I disagree with him…’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Gulmohar, recently spoke about his experience working with director Ram Gopal Varma, the filmmaker who recognised the actor’s potential and gave him a big break in the industry with the film Satya. Manoj opened up about how the “tripped out” director changed the way that the industry made films.

In an conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, he called RGV “courageous.” When Ranveer asked Manoj to share his experience working with the filmmaker, Manoj said, “Because he is tripped out, he made Satya, Shiva, Rangeela. He made Company, Shool and Kaun. That man changed the industry. He gave the industry so many assistant directors and actors. That man, ek chalan chal raha tha industry mein ek khaas tarike ki filmon ka, us aadmi ne pure ke pure tharre ko badal diya (RGV changed the way the industry made films at the time), that one single man. If he was not tripped out… People who are tripped out are courageous people.”

Good old times,when we both were in our bad young times #Satya ⁦@BajpayeeManoj⁩ pic.twitter.com/83lZKsdfnM — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 21, 2019

Manoj, who debuted as an actor with Drohkaal (1994) shot to fame after his impressive performance in Satya (1998). RGV was the only one who wanted to work with him after the film Bandit Queen, in which Manoj had a small role. When Ranveer further asks him why he thinks RGV doesn’t direct films anymore, Manoj replied, “That’s a good question, you should ask him.” Manoj also shared that even if he doesn’t agree with everything RGV says, he loves listening to him because the filmmaker has an “amazing philosophy about modern relationships and the modern world.”

“Woh apni dhoon mein chalne wale aadmi hai (he has his own way of doing things), he has his own philosophy and walks on his own principles. He is a very well educated man, his philosophy about modern relationships and modern world is amazing. I listen to him even if I disagree with him, I love listening to what he has to say,” the actor said.

Gulmohar, also starring Sharmila Tagore, will start streaming on Disney + Hotstar from March 3. He’ll soon start shooting for Raj and DK’s The Family Man season 3 in March.