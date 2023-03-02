scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Manoj Bajpayee says Ram Gopal Varma ‘changed the industry’ single-handedly: ‘Even if I disagree with him…’

Manoj Bajpayee shot to fame after his impressive performance in Ram Gopal Varma's Satya (1998). The actor spoke about his experience working with the 'tripped out' filmmaker.

Ram Gopal Verma- Manoj Bajpayee- SatyaRam Gopal Verma director Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satya. (Photo: Ram Gopal Verma/ Twitter)
Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Gulmohar, recently spoke about his experience working with director Ram Gopal Varma, the filmmaker who recognised the actor’s potential and gave him a big break in the industry with the film Satya. Manoj opened up about how the “tripped out” director changed the way that the industry made films.

In an conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, he called RGV “courageous.” When Ranveer asked Manoj to share his experience working with the filmmaker, Manoj said, “Because he is tripped out, he made Satya, Shiva, Rangeela. He made Company, Shool and Kaun. That man changed the industry. He gave the industry so many assistant directors and actors. That man, ek chalan chal raha tha industry mein ek khaas tarike ki filmon ka, us aadmi ne pure ke pure tharre ko badal diya (RGV changed the way the industry made films at the time), that one single man. If he was not tripped out… People who are tripped out are courageous people.”

Manoj, who debuted as an actor with Drohkaal (1994) shot to fame after his impressive performance in Satya (1998). RGV was the only one who wanted to work with him after the film Bandit Queen, in which Manoj had a small role. When Ranveer further asks him why he thinks RGV doesn’t direct films anymore, Manoj replied, “That’s a good question, you should ask him.” Manoj also shared that even if he doesn’t agree with everything RGV says, he loves listening to him because the filmmaker has an “amazing philosophy about modern relationships and the modern world.”

Also read |Ram Gopal Varma: ‘Had to sell my office due to the pandemic’

Woh apni dhoon mein chalne wale aadmi hai (he has his own way of doing things), he has his own philosophy and walks on his own principles. He is a very well educated man, his philosophy about modern relationships and modern world is amazing. I listen to him even if I disagree with him, I love listening to what he has to say,” the actor said.

Gulmohar, also starring Sharmila Tagore, will start streaming on Disney + Hotstar from March 3. He’ll soon start shooting for Raj and DK’s The Family Man season 3 in March.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 11:27 IST
