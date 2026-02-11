Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagham Bhag 2, confirms Paresh Rawal: ‘A unique combination’

Earlier, there were reports suggesting that Akshaye Khanna might join the cast. However, the speculation never materialised, nor was it officially confirmed by anyone associated with the film.

Paresh Rawal on Bhagham Bhag 2 cast.
Bhagam Bhag 2 is officially in the works — but with a major twist. This time, the lead roles will be played by Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee, with Bajpayee stepping in to replace Govinda in the sequel. The news was confirmed by Paresh Rawal, who is also returning to the franchise — and will be seen in a dual role this time.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama about the new casting, Paresh Rawal said, “It’ll make for a different and unique combination.” He added, “However, we’ll miss Govinda.” When asked why Govinda is not a part of the sequel, Paresh admitted, “I genuinely have no idea.”

In the same interview, the veteran actor revealed that he will be playing a double role in the film. Expressing his excitement, he said, “I am excited. Maza aayega. Dhamaal hoga!” This marks Paresh Rawal’s return to a dual role after more than two decades. He was last seen in a double role in the 2002 film Chor Machaaye Shor. Later, in 2008, he even played a triple role in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!.

Bhagam Bhag 2 is a sequel to the 2006 comedy Bhagam Bhag, directed by Priyadarshan, which starred Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

The sequel will be directed by Dream Girl fame Raaj Shaandilyaa and will also mark the Hindi film debut of actor Meenakshi Chaudhary. It went on floor this year and is touted to release next year.

