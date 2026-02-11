Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagham Bhag 2, confirms Paresh Rawal: ‘A unique combination’

Bhagam Bhag 2 is officially in the works — but with a major twist. This time, the lead roles will be played by Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee, with Bajpayee stepping in to replace Govinda in the sequel. The news was confirmed by Paresh Rawal, who is also returning to the franchise — and will be seen in a dual role this time.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama about the new casting, Paresh Rawal said, “It’ll make for a different and unique combination.” He added, “However, we’ll miss Govinda.” When asked why Govinda is not a part of the sequel, Paresh admitted, “I genuinely have no idea.”