July 20, 2022 8:41:51 pm
Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Wednesday rejected reports of him being a part of Pushpa: The Rise sequel. Quoting a news report on Twitter, Bajpayee cleared the air about him playing a police officer in the Allu Arjun starrer.
Sharing the report, Bajpayee wrote, “कहाँ कहाँ से समाचार लातें हैं आप लोग? (From where do you guys get such news?”
कहाँ कहाँ से समाचार लातें हैं आप लोग ? 😂😂 https://t.co/O6RBDwMUAK
— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 20, 2022
Pushpa: The Rise, which released in December last year, was written and directed by Sukumar. It follows Allu Arjun‘s Pushparaj, tracing his rise in the red sandalwood smuggling world. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, who played Arjun’s love interest. The movie marked the Telugu debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil.
Subscriber Only Stories
Pushpa: The Rise collected around Rs 365 crore at the worldwide box office, with its Hindi version earning about Rs 110 crore. Talking about the pan-India success of his film, Allu Arjun told India Today, “The idea wasn’t to impress the whole country but it was a great by-product. If your local audience is impressed, then automatically the energy transfers and the aura spreads.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’Premium
What Rs 80 to a dollar meansPremium
Karnataka BJP leader says police filed report absolving him
What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Latest News
Manoj Bajpayee rejects reports of him playing a cop in Pushpa 2: ‘Kahan kahan se…’
Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair walks out of Tihar jail after SC grants him bail
Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?
Covid review meet: Centre urges states, UTs to step up surveillance, testing, vaccination
Karnataka police recruitment scam: CID awaiting forensic report on cell phone data of IPS officer
Karnataka BJP leader Eshwarappa says police filed report absolving him in contractor suicide case
UK inflation surges to new 40-year high of 9.4%
Your Daily Wrap: SC grants bail to Mohammed Zubair, Sri Lanka gets new president in Ranil Wickremesinghe; and more
Eggs to be served 46 days a year in midday meals: Karnataka education department
And let the Parliament Session begin… with a call for debate by PM, then protests over none in House
Cheteshwar Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket
BJP, NCP fight for credit for restoration of OBC quota ahead of civic polls