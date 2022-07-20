Manoj Bajpayee rejects reports of him playing a cop in Pushpa 2: ‘Kahan kahan se…’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Wednesday rejected reports of him being a part of Pushpa: The Rise sequel. Quoting a news report on Twitter, Bajpayee cleared the air about him playing a police officer in the Allu Arjun starrer.

Sharing the report, Bajpayee wrote, “कहाँ कहाँ से समाचार लातें हैं आप लोग? (From where do you guys get such news?”

Pushpa: The Rise, which released in December last year, was written and directed by Sukumar. It follows Allu Arjun‘s Pushparaj, tracing his rise in the red sandalwood smuggling world. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, who played Arjun’s love interest. The movie marked the Telugu debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil.

Pushpa: The Rise collected around Rs 365 crore at the worldwide box office, with its Hindi version earning about Rs 110 crore. Talking about the pan-India success of his film, Allu Arjun told India Today, “The idea wasn’t to impress the whole country but it was a great by-product. If your local audience is impressed, then automatically the energy transfers and the aura spreads.”