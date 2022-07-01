scorecardresearch
Manoj Bajpayee recalls when Shah Rukh Khan introduced him to Delhi nightlife: ‘That was the first time I saw a disco’

Manoj Bajpayee remembered how Shah Rukh Khan acted as his chaperone on his first night out in a discotheque in New Delhi.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2022 1:35:08 pm
Manoj Bajpayee and Shah Rukh Khan were students at Manoj Bajpayee's acting studio together. (Photo: Screengrab)

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recalled how he didn’t even have shoes to gain entry into a nightclub, back when none other than Shah Rukh Khan became his chaperone to one when they were both students at Barry John’s acting studio.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Manoj spoke about how Shah Rukh was the one who introduced him to nightlife, and said that even though he remains ‘good friends’ with other batchmates of his, Shah Rukh has gone on to achieve unprecedented heights in his career.

Also read |Manoj Bajpayee gets sleepless nights when he starts new project: ‘Hope someone can put camera inside my brain and see how miserable I am’

Asked about the story, he said, “Shah Rukh is such a big star, anything I say about him becomes news,” he said with a laugh. “Shah Rukh was with Barry, I was with Barry, at the same time. So many friends who were there that night, I am still in touch with them, still very good friends. Shah Rukh’s life has become different from us. I still remember looking for shoes to get into the discotheque, because I was in chappals.”

Describing the club as ‘dark and dingy’, he added, “It was in Delhi, Maurya. Ghungroo was the name of the discotheque, if I remember correctly. Yes, Shah Rukh and Benny and Rama, these were the people who took me. That was the first time I experienced a discotheque.”

Previously, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Manoj had recalled about Shah Rukh, “…he was the only one who used to come in Maruti Van. In those days a Maruti Van, red colour, I still remember. He is the one who has taken me to a discotheque for the first time in Delhi. I mean we were very young, we had kind of just gotten out of our adolescent age and we met. He was part of Barry John’s group for some time.”

He added, “We used to share cigarettes, beedis, whatever we could afford. He was always a charmer, always very popular with the girls in the group which we invaded. He always had his way with words.”

Manoj is among the most acclaimed actors in the country, while Shah Rukh is perhaps India’s biggest star. Incidentally, both appeared in the 1989 TV film In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, and the 2004 epic Veer-Zaara.

